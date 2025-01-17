Wife Uses Transceiver to Locate Husband's Body Buried in Avalanche
On Jan. 7, 57-year-old Donald Moden Jr. hit the slopes for a solo ski trip on Red Mountain Pass in Colorado.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) social media statement, the skier was caught and buried in a slab avalanche, resulting in his death.
"The avalanche occurred on a northwest slope at 11,300 feet, measuring 800 feet wide with a crown up to 6 feet tall in places," CAIC wrote. "The slide ran 400 vertical feet into a gully below a wind-drifted sub-ridge."
Moden's wife noticed his absence as he failed to check in by his scheduled time. She immediately called the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.
As the CAIC wrote in their post, after notifying authorities, his wife started a thorough search of her own.
After arriving at Red Mountain Pass trailhead, she snowshoed to the location where he was skiing. Using her transceiver, she picked up a signal from her husband's transceiver and used an avalanche probe to find him.
By the time his wife and rescue personnel located him, he had already died. It is believed that he was buried under roughly three feet of snow for over four hours.
Moden, an experienced skier, was wearing an avalanche airbag backpack at the time of the incident, according to the CAIC report. However, the airbag failed to deploy.
"He had skied on Red Mountain Pass for 16 years and knew the terrain on Red Number 3 well," the report states. "He chose his terrain as appropriate for the day based on his previous experience of the slope and the snowpack."
The Sierra Avalanche Center website states that over 75% of avalanche fatalities occur due to asphyxiation (oxygen deprivation). Between 5-25% of avalanche deaths are a result of trauma, while less 1% are caused by hypothermia.
The CAIC report explains that the "unusually snowy" November combined with a "mild and dry" December resulted in weak snowpack. The forecast on Jan. 7 rated the avalanche danger as Moderate (Level 2 of 5) on the mountain.