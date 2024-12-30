Adventure On SI

Wilderness Survival: Using Pine Trees to Your Advantage

Step up your wilderness survival game by learning how to use the resources around you, such as abundant pine trees.

Maria Aldrich

Pine trees, as with any typical conifer, keep their needles all year. Deciduous trees, such as maple, birch, or hickory, drop their leaves as the days grow colder. This is a mechanism used to preserve energy.

With pines keeping their needles year-round, they make an excellent resource for adventurers in any season. Here are some tried and true uses for pine in a wilderness setting.

Medicinal Use

While carrying a first aid kit is always recommended, you may find yourself in a pinch at some point. On your journey, take a moment to look around for a white pine (Pinus strobus), widely referred to as the eastern white pine.

However, before we can use these magnificent trees, we must first learn how to identify them. There are well over 100 pine species, but a white pine is identified by its blue-green needles in a bundle (fascicle) of five. Each needle reaches 3-5 inches long and bears cones of 4-8 inches in length.

A up close view of pine needles fascicles with dark green needles on one branch and a blurry background
The white pine tends to be plentiful in the wilderness and has valuable medicinal properties. The resin on the outermost edge of the tree has been known to act as a "skin" for mild cuts and abrasions and can be used as an antiseptic.

White pine needles are also an excellent source of vitamin C and A. According to "Advanced Bushcraft: An Expert Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival" by Dave Canterbury, eastern pine needles have more vitamin C per weight than a squeezed orange.

If you find yourself with some congestion on your trip, try making natural pine tea via infusion. Simply place your clean needles into your boiled water and allow the needles to steep for approximately 20 minutes before drinking. Pine tea will boost your immune system and can provide health support.

Primitive Fires

When building a primitive fire, you will need to remember the fire triangle: Heat, oxygen, and fuel. By using the fatwood section of a pine tree, the area of wood that contains resin, you will access highly flammable material. This is a near-perfect method for fire starting.

To use this material to build a fire, utilize your preferred primitive fire method, such as a bow drill. To amp up your system, use dead needles as a fire lay - these are also highly flammable.

Final Notes

As always, it is imperative for any outdoor user to follow Leave No Trace (LNT) principles while exploring the wilderness. Additionally, if you are uncertain of a tree species, it is best practice to leave it alone; do not consume it or use it on your skin if you are unsure.

Published
