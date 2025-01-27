Will Rising Costs and New Rules Deter Everest Climbers? Not Likely
The allure of climbing Mount Everest, since the first ascent in 1953, continues to escalate, resulting in overcrowding and growing waste concerns. Rules surrounding waste and clean-up programs have proven effective, though the number of climbers flocking to Everest each spring and fall remains a problem. This could change.
Beginning this fall climbing season, the costs per climber permit will increase approximately 36% (ExplorersWeb). Further, a new regulation would ban independent climbing on all the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks, requiring all climbers to hire a guide service – likely a Sherpa guide service. The new regulation will attempt to improve safety.
This would greatly impede, or completely restrict, purist solo climbers like Jost Kobusch who recently climbed to a historic altitude alone on Mount Everest during a rare winter season attempt. Related Article. Also, it remains unclear if Western guiding companies, including Madison Mountaineering, Climbing The Seven Summits, and International Mountain Guides would meet the requirements of a guide.
Such new regulations further dampen the romance and purity of climbing, a time when mountaineers went to big mountains, assessed the risks, and planned their climbs – with or without support, including guides and supplemental oxygen. Those days appear over in the spirit of improving safety. Despite the fact that most of the deaths on Everest, and other 8,000-meter peaks, over the past several years have occurred on teams which were guided.
This fall permit prices will go from $5,500 to $7,500, and in the spring of 2026 permit prices will rise from $11,000 to $15,000 per person on Mount Everest. The spring climbing season attracts the vast majority of the climbers on 8,000-meter peaks. Such a permit price increase will not likely deter mountaineers that pay approximately $100,000 for a fully supported climb on Everest.
Mount Everest
Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, stands 29,029 feet. Located in the Himalayas on the Nepal-Tibet border and known as "Sagarmatha" in Nepali and "Chomolungma" in Tibetan, which both translate to "Mother of the Universe".
The mountain has long been worshiped and revered by the people from the Himalayan region, and allured adventurers and mountaineers for centuries. Those that dare to climb Mount Everest are changed forever, whether they reach the summit, retreat from the arduous task or die trying.
The history of climbing this giant traces back to the early 20th century. Sir George Mallory, remembered for his ill-fated expeditions in the 1920s, made history for his 1924 expedition.
Mallory, and his climbing partner Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, never returned from their summit attempt in 1924, sparking a decades-long debate on whether they reached the summit or not. Mallory’s indomitable spirit was best encapsulated when posed with the question – “Why do you want to cimb Mount Everest?”, and he responded, “Because it's there”.
With the pair’s fate never determined, the mountain's summit remained elusive until 1953, when Sir Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa from Nepal, successfully reached the peak. They approached from the South Col (Southeast Ridge), a path that ultimately became he most traveled route to the top of the world.
Hillary's team consisted of 35 climbers, all responsible for different tasks. One of those team members, Kanchha Sherpa, now 91 years old, recently commented on the climb and the current state of Mount Everest.
Kanchha Sherpa, the last surviving climber from this historic team, was one of three Sherpas that labored to set the now-famous route to the highest camp on the Southeast side of Mt. Everest. Without permits to go higher, Kanchha Sherpa bid farewell to Hillary and Norgay, and prayed for an auspicious journey as the two departed for Mt. Everest's summit to make history.
He lamented on the crowds of climbers that come to attempt Everest every year, which results in excessive trash and dangerous climbing conditions. Over seventy years of climbing on the Goddess Mother of the World has dimmed its pristine beauty requires attention. Kanchha Sherpa believes stronger rules regarding trash and waste need to be implemented, which has started to take place.
He further believes reducing the number of permits issued would improve safety on the mountain. The new fee increase, and additional rules and restrictions, could positively affect the current troubles on the highest mountain in the world, and other 8,000-meter peaks. (Related Article)