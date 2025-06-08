Willcox, Veselko Crowned Champions at Epic WSL Challenger Series Event
Paving the way for the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series was the Burton Automotive Newcastle SURFEST, which marked the first stop of the competition. Events began on June 2 in Australia, where athletes faced the intense Mereweather waters.
Considered to be a "stepping stone" to the renowned Championship Tour (CT), the Challenger Series (CS) is an opportunity for surfers from around the world to land a Top 10 or Top 5 spot for the men and women, respectively. With a top placement, surfers will qualify for the CT. However, before one can participate in the CS, one must first triumph in the Qualifying Series (QS).
With the 2025 CS now in effect, athletes are competing in hopes of securing a spot in the CT. The first event, the Burton Automotive Newcastle SURFEST, has now wrapped up with stellar results. If the competition continues the upward trajectory, the series will be incredibly tight.
Francisca Veselko and Jacob Willcox take First Place in WSL Event
It didn't take long for heads to turn at the first CS event this season. Once Veselko and Willcox started dominating, it became rather clear that they were not going to back down. As a result, both athletes quickly rose to the top and took home first place at Mereweather Beach.
Veselko was pinned up against Sally Fitzgibbons, who scored a 12.20, which caused her to fall behind Veselko, who landed a 14.60. For the men's finals, Willcox faced Kauli Vaast and quickly took the lead. Right off the bat, Willcox landed a 6.83, later followed by a 5.47 for a combined 12.30. Unfortunately for Vaast, his total score of 11.56 was no match for it.
Events at Mereweather may be over, but this is just the beginning. Next up on the WSL Challenger Series schedule is the Ballito Pro in South Africa from June 30 - July 6. Athletes will continue fighting for a spot on the 2026 CT, but walking away victorious will not come without immense challenge.