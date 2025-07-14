Adventure On SI

Wimbledon Star Jannik Sinner Chose Skiing Before Tennis Captured His Spirit

Jannik Sinner's recent Wimbledon title came after a remarkable match against Carlos Alcaraz. Despite being a natural on the court, Sinner previously demonstrated a similar talent on the ski slopes.

Jul 13, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner (ITA) stands on the South West Hall balcony holding the gentlemen's singles champion trophy, after his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)(not pictured) in the gentlemen's' singles final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Wimbledon 2025 has been roaring with energy and excitement as players took center stage in hopes of bringing home a colossal title. The competition drew in spectators from around the world, many of whom are notable public figures — Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Rodrigo, David Beckham, and Tom Daley.

Although celebrity-spotting played a minor role at Wimbledon, the true stars of the show were the athletes competing. The event presented jaw-dropping triumphs, one of which included the success of 23-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who defeated the legendary Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. Such a victory awarded Sinner with his first Wimbledon title.

Sinner quickly rose to the top of the rankings and sits at No. 1, followed by Alcaraz at No. 2. While Sinner is undoubtedly a gifted tennis phenomenon, his talent doesn't stop on the court.

Sinner's Transformation From the Slopes to Tennis

Before Sinner became a sensation in the tennis world, he was a rising star on the ski slopes. Considering his natural ability to navigate the slopes, he could have continued to excel on the slopes if tennis hadn't called his name. In retrospect, securing a Wimbledon title provides clarity that the young star is right where he's supposed to be.

According to his profile on Olympics.com, Sinner was just eight years old when he won a national championship in the giant slalom event, followed by being named runner-up at nationals at age 12. By that time, he had already been skiing for approximately five years. When he became a teenager, his passion drifted toward tennis.

"From ski gates to Wimbledon Champion," the FIS Alpine organization wrote on social media. "Jannik Sinner, once a rising talent on the slopes, is now a Wimbledon champion!"

Professional skiers from around the world have been sending congratulatory messages to Sinner, one of which came from alpine icon Lindsey Vonn, who proudly wrote on social media, "2025 @wimbledon CHAMPION @janniksin!!!! So proud of you, my friend! What a tournament for you and your team! From Süd Tirol to London... What a journey, and it's only just getting started! Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz as well.
I look forward to seeing many more of these finals in the future! We are lucky to witness this next generation of tennis!"

As Vonn stated, this is just the beginning for Sinner and his professional career — his Wimbledon victory served as a monumental milestone in his career.

