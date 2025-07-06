World Champion Downhill Biker Poised for Comeback and Podium
Finn Iles grew up in the Canadian Rockies and knows a thing or two about hard work, preparation, and continually improving. Finn is the son of pro ski patroller Dave Iles, who honed his craft in the challenging snowpack of the Canadian Rockies and is now part of the highly skilled and professional snow safety team at Whistler Blackcomb.
Finn has seen his dad go through tireless training, review, preparation, control work, review, and opening of a ski area every day. This requires an incredible commitment to your craft, a never-give-up attitude, and complete focus on doing it right, as it involves high risk.
This season, Finn will return after recovering from injuries and has begun with some bruises and bumps from his recent crashes in Loudenvielle and Val Di Sole. But in Finn's fashion, he will not focus on the past; instead, he will reframe the present and be ready for this weekend's La Thuile event.
Mountain Bike Racer Like Finn Returns to the World Cup
All eyes in the mountain biking world descend on La Thuile this weekend as the host for the UCI Downhill and Enduro Mountain Bike World Cup scheduled for July 3 to 6, 2025. The course is renowned for its high-speed descents on loose, shale rock, particularly on steep terrain, as well as on expansive open areas and through berms in the trees.
This course suits Finn, who is known for carrying crazy speed through challenging sections like no other. He grew up riding loose rock in the Rockies and then honed his skills on speedy and treacherous lines in British Columbia.
Remember when Finn Iles was 14, they said he was too young to compete in Crankworx, but the locals protested, as they knew this young kid had the talent, skill, and spirit to soar with the eagles. Don’t count Finn out as soon as he shows the world what it is like to ‘Ride Like Finn’.