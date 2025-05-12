World-Class Cyclists Compete in Red Bull's most Exciting Downhill Event
The top professional mountain bikers will again be tested beyond limits at the Red Bull Hardline event, which returns to Machynlleth in Wales on one of the gnarliest courses in the world. The race, known as the most epic combo event in the sport, integrates the best of downhill mountain biking with a mix of freeride. Thirty-two riders are pitted against each other, and against a draconian concoction of huge jumps, big drops, and demanding trails. Skills will be tested in Wales.
Red Bull Hardline Wales is an invite-only event for the most progressive male and female MTB downhill riders in the world. The course in Machynlleth, Wales, is one of the world's toughest part-downhill, part-freeride mountain bike races. The riders will push their limits to conquer a brutal course with massive jumps, drops, and technical challenges.
This course has hardcore roots. It was initially set up by bike phenom Dan Atherton, who has been instrumental in Red Bull Hardline. The now-famous mountain biking region of Wales’ Dyfi Valley will host the world's best mountain biking athletes and highlight some of the most demanding features ever attempted on a course designed by Atherton.
Riders will return to take on the famous ‘Road Gap’ featured in the Red Bull Hardline video. The Road Gap will be the epicenter of event viewing. This massive gap jump, with a custom-built ramp to assist in take-off and a professionally built landing, will undoubtedly be the scene of insane air.
Thirty-two of the best mountain bikers from around the world will challenge this year's course, with standouts Red Bull Hardline AU 2025 winner Jackson Goldstone (CAN), the absolute ‘Queen of Red Bull Hardline’ Gracey Hemstreet (CAN), and one of the world's best free-riders Hannah Bergemann (USA) all confirmed to compete at this time.
Hannah Bergemann, a former freestyle skier who vaulted to the big leagues of mountain biking after her rocking achievement at Red Bull Formation, has been honing her skills on big mountain terrain outside Hood River, Oregon. The inspiring American starred in the TGR film, "Accomplice".