Adventure On SI

World-Class Freestyle Kayaker Pursues Journey of Excellence

Benny Marr, a two-time medalist in the Whitewater Grand Prix, continues to impress in big wave freestyle kayaking.

Powder Matt

A Quality of Imagination
A Quality of Imagination / Caleb Roberts

Tricks, surfing, and running on new water are part of Benny’s everyday life. Relentlessly working on perfecting his tricks on the water and finding wilder lines has made Benny Marr one of the world's top whitewater freestyle kayakers.

One of the few whitewater stars to beat pro kayaker and recent 2025 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships winner, Dane Jackson, in a whitewater event. While Benny and Dane have competed together, they have also shared epic whitewater adventures, such as running the Grand Canyon of the Stikine River in British Columbia, one of the most challenging whitewater runs in North America.

Benny Marr is one of the best, as proven on the world stage by his victory in the Whitewater Grand Prix, the craziest and most outrageous event ever hosted for kayakers. The Whitewater Grand Prix hosted the very best 20 in whitewater in a multi-discipline competition on really gnarly rapids rated Class IV/V+.

One of the few high-volume river boaters that continues to crush some of the biggest and craziest rivers in North America, from the Stikine River, British Columbia, to the Bridge Rapid section of the Mistassini River, in Quebec. Catch him this paddling season, practicing his skills, tricks, and wave surfing, on one of his favorites, the Ottawa River, Ontario.

A pinnacle was the Grand Inga Project, assembled by renowned whitewater legend Steve Fisher. Benny joined this world-class crew to navigate a section of the Congo River, known as the Inga, which was previously thought to be unrunnable water. Benny has been one of the few in the class of whitewater boaters who have the skill, mindset, and aptitude to run these big water giants, like the Inga section of the Congo River.

Benny is not only one of the most accomplished boaters on the planet, but this holistic coach and yoga professional is also taking time to give back to people. He coaches and develops the next generation of boaters, as well as anyone interested in learning the magic of being on the water. By giving back, Marr continues to contribute to sport and the lives of those pursuing adventure and significant water challenges.

feed

Published
Powder Matt
POWDER MATT

"Powder Matt" Mosteller is a Powder Highway-based story-teller, lifelong ski bum and outdoor adventurer. His writing has been published in countless major city newspapers, national magazines, and outdoor-centric websites. Co-founder of non-profit, KORE Outdoors, which supports entrepreneurs of all ages in making craft outdoor gear, and creating local jobs in rural areas. When not escaping Grizzly Bear attacks, running wild rivers in Northern BC, or lost in the Arctic in a mid-winter expedition, Powder Matt, can be found sipping craft coffee in small-town British Columbia.

Home/Latest News