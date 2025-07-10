World-Class Freestyle Kayaker Pursues Journey of Excellence
Tricks, surfing, and running on new water are part of Benny’s everyday life. Relentlessly working on perfecting his tricks on the water and finding wilder lines has made Benny Marr one of the world's top whitewater freestyle kayakers.
One of the few whitewater stars to beat pro kayaker and recent 2025 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships winner, Dane Jackson, in a whitewater event. While Benny and Dane have competed together, they have also shared epic whitewater adventures, such as running the Grand Canyon of the Stikine River in British Columbia, one of the most challenging whitewater runs in North America.
Benny Marr is one of the best, as proven on the world stage by his victory in the Whitewater Grand Prix, the craziest and most outrageous event ever hosted for kayakers. The Whitewater Grand Prix hosted the very best 20 in whitewater in a multi-discipline competition on really gnarly rapids rated Class IV/V+.
One of the few high-volume river boaters that continues to crush some of the biggest and craziest rivers in North America, from the Stikine River, British Columbia, to the Bridge Rapid section of the Mistassini River, in Quebec. Catch him this paddling season, practicing his skills, tricks, and wave surfing, on one of his favorites, the Ottawa River, Ontario.
A pinnacle was the Grand Inga Project, assembled by renowned whitewater legend Steve Fisher. Benny joined this world-class crew to navigate a section of the Congo River, known as the Inga, which was previously thought to be unrunnable water. Benny has been one of the few in the class of whitewater boaters who have the skill, mindset, and aptitude to run these big water giants, like the Inga section of the Congo River.
Benny is not only one of the most accomplished boaters on the planet, but this holistic coach and yoga professional is also taking time to give back to people. He coaches and develops the next generation of boaters, as well as anyone interested in learning the magic of being on the water. By giving back, Marr continues to contribute to sport and the lives of those pursuing adventure and significant water challenges.