World Cup Winner Makes Cinematic Debut in Teton Gravity Research Ski Film
AdventureOnSI caught up with Teal Harle after the filming of the 30th Anniversary Teton Gravity Research (TGR) feature-length ski and snowboard film.
Teal Harle grew up among big trees, snowy peaks, and ocean waters, on Vancouver Island, in the fishing town of Campbell River, British Columbia. Campbell River is home to the world-famous Tyee Club, a club that celebrates the vital role the salmon has played in the soul of this community. Salmon and snow, shaped Teal Harle, the two-time Canadian Olympian and World Cup medal winner in Big Air and ski events.
This connection to the natural world has played a big role in Teal's lifelong love for the outdoors, not only on snow, but as a professional fly fishing guide based out of the Lower Dean River Lodge. Located on the world-famous namesake river, the Lower Dean is regarded as one of the best places to hook steelhead on a fly.
Teal Harle, Canadian Slopestyle and Big Air Skier, Debuts in Film
From his 2019 Big Air Silver Medal World Cup win to his X Games Big Air bronze medal in 2022, and from competing in two Olympics, Teal has showcased the world his incredible athletic skills and aerial artistry. Now he's focused on continuing to hone his skills in the backcountry and to share his abilities on steep slopes for the big screen in filming for Teton Gravity Research.
AdventureOnSI: Share some key skiing moments that shaped your life?
Teal Harle: “Number one is the ski Academy my parents started while I was in high school. That allowed me to ski just about every day. I was able to put in the time and repetition on the basics. Another was when I went down to Mt Hood for a summer camp with the National Team. It was a great experience. I remember it being so cool to stay ski with the guys I looked up to, and thinking I want to do that someday.”
AdventureOnSI: Which event(s) has had the most impact on you?
Teal Harle: “In 2014, I was on the BC team, and I had an amazing season with some podiums at the bigger events. That earned me a spot on the National team the following season. Another was my first World Cup Podium in St Moritz, Switzerland. Before the qualifier, I wasn't feeling good on the slopestyle course. The night before the contest, I built the course on a video game called Shredsauce. I used that as a visualization and figured out a run that I thought I could do. The next day, I secured my spot in the finals with my first run. I ended up with a gold medal!”
AdventureOnSI: Share a memorable moment from fishing adventures?
Teal Harle: “I'm fortunate to have shaped my life around what I am passionate about! Both skiing and fishing have been big parts of my life on Vancouver Island. Fishing the ocean for salmon with my Dad, Uncle, and Grandpa was something I loved. I got into fly fishing through my Partner Zoe, and now I spend my summers working as a steelhead fly fishing guide at the Lodge her family owns and operates. I started skiing when I was 2 years old, and I have spent every winter skiing since then. ”
AdventureOnSI: How was shooting the film with Teton Gravity Research (TGR)?
Teal Harle: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to film with TGR this season! It has always been a dream of mine to be in a big ski movie. Hopefully the season goes well and I can put together some skiing that I am stoked about!”
AdventureOnSI: What makes Great Bear Heli Skiing so unique?
Teal Harle: “It was an awesome experience to ski and film up at Great Bear Heli skiing. The Lower Dean River lodge is in the same area as Great Bear Heli skiing. It was cool to explore the mountains around that area. We had amazing snow the whole trip. It’s always a battle with the weather, so we didn’t get to ski all of the cool lines that we scoped. There is still so much more to explore up there.”
AdventureOnSI: What's next for your ski career? Any other events? Projects?
Teal Harle: “My plan is to continue trying to make the film parts and continue to learn more about the backcountry.”