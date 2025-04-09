World Record Set by World Cup Skier in Airplane Barefoot Water Skiing
Rory Bushfield, former Canadian World Cup Mogul ski team member, professional adventure skier, expert backcountry bush plane pilot, action stunt ace and filmmaker is at it again. This time combining his love for flying and water - setting a new world record for being the first person to barefoot water-ski from the wing strut of a wheeled fixed-wing aircraft.
The release of the documentary film, “Barefoot Pilot”, captures not only the incredible record breaking moment, but the behind the scenes preparation and planning to pull off the dramatic feat. Scan through Bushfield’s Instagram feed. You will see many clips of a highly talented and capable backcountry pilot who has combined action mountain and ocean sports with aircraft for many years to create extraordinary adventures.
In Barefoot Pilot, Bushfield needed to count on not only another uber-talented pilot to whom he could trust his life but also a team that would play a variety of roles in preparing the aircraft, pilot, filmers, and safety crew during the action. In Bushfield's style, he brings a talented team together, some of whom he has experience with on other crazy adventures, to pull off this flight and barefoot ski.
Freestyle Skier Rory Bushfield Barefoot Waterskis from Airplane
The grand event required a day with calm water and little wind, a pilot who could steady the craft at the right speed with one wheel skimming the water. This would provide Bushfield the foundation to exit the aircraft and slowly move out onto the wing strut.
It is incredible to see his athletic skills as he slowly drops his feet into the water and performs his barefoot water ski. The exit is another dangerous part of this maneuver, as the aircraft's tail is a killing machine. He had to slowly release and gently skim away from the aircraft to avoid hitting the tail.
A huge shout out to this amazingly talented mountain athlete who has combined his many skills on water and snow with his flying to knock off another out-of-this-world feat—that is Rory for you! He is always up to something way cool that most people would never think possible. He works with his crew of awesome friends to pull off the amazing! It’s always great to see the talented and humble sharing epic adventures that inspire and entertain us all.