World's Longest Cruise Provides Ultimate Extended Vacation for Travelers
If you're in your travel era and are ready for a new adventure, Royal Caribbean offers an extended cruise of 274 days known as the "Ultimate World Cruise."
On your journey you will visit over 60 countries, each one offering a memorable experience.
The first Ultimate World Cruise sailed from Dec. 2023 through Sept. 2024 and was a huge success. Royal Caribbean plans to set sail again, as announced in September.
"We're announcing today that we are going to hold [an] Ultimate World Cruise reunion cruise. And when we have the reunion cruise, we are going to announce the next world cruise," said Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley.
The reunion is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2025.
The CEO stated that for the first 24 hours after the next Ultimate World Cruise is announced, the only people who may book within those 24 hours will be those who participated in the reunion cruise.
The first trip brought passengers to each of the 7 continents, 65 countries, 10 ports of call, and 8 Wonders of the World, including Chichén Itzá, Christ the Redeemer, Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu, Great Barrier Reef, Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, and the Colosseum.
Taking part in the first Ultimate World Cruise adventure was a diverse mix of 650 full-time passengers, with additional travelers only staying for sections of the 274-day cruise.
The rates ranged from $59,999 per person if staying in an interior stateroom to $117,599 per person if staying in a junior suite, with varying options in between.
According to the Royal Caribbean website, the cruise is split into four segments: Ultimate Americas, Ultimate Asia Pacific, Ultimate Africa and Southern Europe, and Ultimate Europe and Beyond.
Considering the success of the previous trip, it's likely that the next cruise will be fairly similar with minor adjustments made, although the exact itinerary is not known at this time.