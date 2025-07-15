World’s Longest Paddle Race: A Test of Endurance and Survival
If you are skilled in bushcraft, trained in wilderness first aid, and have paddled some long rivers, then this race is for you. If so inclined, you will spend weeks in the wilderness covered in mosquitoes, and truly grasping the longest paddle race in the world. Welcome to the Yokon, for the extreme adventurer.
Competitors left the start in Whitehorse, Yukon, on July 10th for what many say is the world’s toughest paddle race. The Yukon 1000 course challenges athletes to paddle 1000 miles on the Yukon River, from Whitehorse to the Dalton Highway Bridge crossing in Alaska.
While the paddling is challenging, the 1,000-mile section of the Yukon River takes you deep into the wilderness, far from civilization. Each competitor not only needs to have the skills to paddle their craft, but they also need to be competent in outdoor survival skills in a remote and wild backcountry environment.
Thousands of people express interest in participating in this race each year, but only 30 teams, comprising a total of 60 people, are selected annually. The field is heavily screened for the ability to survive in extreme wilderness conditions and be trained in wilderness first aid.
As of July 12, 2025, a team of New Zealanders, traveling at a speed of 10 miles per hour, is in the lead. Next is an American pair, followed by the Canadians in third place. We are in the early days of the grueling race, with many paddlers working 18 hours a day, and numerous variables determining who will win, including slowing speeds due to wind, massive storms, individual issues, and fatigue, among others.
If you think you have what it takes, now is the time to prepare your entry package, highlighting your abilities to deal with wildlife, experience in wilderness paddling, competent first aid skills, and a positive mindset to thrive in the overall extreme environment. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to paddle the path of the famed Yukon Gold Rush and challenge yourself in a way that most will never do in their lifetime.