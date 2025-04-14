World Surf League's Surf City El Salvador Pro Stuns with Elite Performances
Once results were finalized for the fourth stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, Surf City El Salvador Pro, the CT rankings have witnessed noticeable movement. Jordy Smith and Gabriela Bryan wowed the crowd with dynamic moves on the water to claim victory.
After earning stunning scores of 14.26 for Smith and 14.33 for Bryan, the 2025 Championship Tour athletes have reshuffled the WSL rankings. While elite surfer Italo Ferreira continues to hold onto the No. 1 position, with 28,630 total points. Athletes like Smith have upped their games and will look to unseat the leader as the season progresses. The competition will tighten, and the rankings will likely adjust again.
Since Smith's memorable performance in Punta Roca, he has climbed seven spots and is now ranked No. 5, with 17,970 total points. He proudly represents South Africa in the Top 5. This was an incredibly emotional win for Smith, and he was overcome with gratitude and pure bliss.
WSL Championship Tour Rankings Shift after Competition
"It feels like yesterday I was the youngest on tour... and now, I'm the oldest. Being older comes with its challenges—none harder than leaving my young family at home," he wrote on Instagram after the competition. "I'm so lucky to have an incredible wife @lyndall_m_smith holding it down. Words can't express how grateful I am. You are the real champ."
"To my friends, family, country, and sponsors—thank you," he continued. "I'm proud to be South African. Your support means the world. This one's for you."
Smith isn't climbing the rankings alone, however. Bryan is now sitting behind American surferCaitlin Simmers who remains the leader. After Bryan's performance, her total points reached 26,495, placing her second in the current standings. Having climbed three spots, she has now surpassed Molly Picklum, Caroline Marks and Tyler Wright.
As the Championship Tour continues, the rankings are expected to shift after each event. The fifth stop, the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, will be held in Australia, where athletes will once again have the opportunity to take center stage and prove themselves on the water.