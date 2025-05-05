WSL Champion Faces Unexpected Elimination from Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro
Not long ago, 27-year-old Aussie surfer Jack Robinson stood atop the World Surf League (WSL) Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach podium in first place after landing an incredible score of 14.14. A consistent performer on the waves, Robinson was expected to continue impressing through the Gold Coast Pro competition. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for the superstar.
During his heat against fellow Australian surfers Morgan Cibilic and Julian Wilson, both of whom posted substantial numbers, Robinson quickly fell behind. Wilson landed a high score of 15.47, and Cibilic received a 13.33. Robinson's score was anything but spectacular—he landed a 7.06, which resulted in his elimination. His two highest scores were 1.73 and 5.33, neither of which came close to his opponents' numbers.
This loss comes just days after Robinson rose to No. 3 in the WSL Championship Tour rankings. After his unfortunate results at Gold Coast Pro, he will drop back down. This wasn't the ideal outcome for Robinson, but not every competition is meant to have a positive result.
"Heat 1 was all about the two former CT surfers making a case for their returns," the WSL wrote on social media. "Julian and Morgan escaped elimination and looked to be in fine form, taking out Jack and proving their surfing is still absolutely world class."
Robinson is unaccustomed to this position. This is the first time he has faced such circumstances since being full-time on tour. While this may be a blow to his confidence, it will provide him with time to refocus and start rebuilding.
Despite the tough elimination, this is the nature of competition in the adventure sports world—expect the unexpected. A stellar performance one day does not automatically dictate a stellar performance the next.