WSL Championship Tour Surfer Makes Skydiving Entrance into J-Bay Open
The World Surf League (WSL) made its tenth Championship Tour stop of 2025 in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa, where ongoing surf action will take place throughout the upcoming week. Elite surfers competed in the Opening Round and Elimination Round on Saturday, with events resuming on Sunday.
Matthew McGillivray Makes Memorable Skydive Ahead of J-Bay Open
While every WSL Championship Tour event radiates electric energy and elation, one athlete at the J-Bay Open produced some additional thrill, more so than usual. Making a grand appearance above the beach was Matthew McGillivray, a 28-year-old professional surfer who opted to kick off the competition in his home nation of South Africa in style by making a stunning skydive.
"That was a fun way to get to the beach," he wrote on social media. "Thanks @zylgerrit for jumping with me and capturing it all. One of my highlights for sure."
Unfortunately for McGillivray, while skydiving certainly made the experience more memorable for him, his time competing at the J-Bay Open was short-lived. After making it through the Opening Round, he was pinned against Brazilian legend Italo Ferreira for the Elimination Round, where Ferreira tamed the waves with a total score of 13.53 points. McGillivray's performance wasn't as strong, as he received a score of 9.20, resulting in his defeat.
Despite the disappointing elimination, McGillivray has made it clear that adventure sports mean more to him than bringing home a victory. While most surfers become filled with anticipation, and perhaps some angst, ahead of competitions, the 28-year-old took the J-Bay Open as an opportunity to experience adventure from a bird's-eye view.
McGillivray may be best known for his surfing abilities, but he is just as skilled in the air. After building up a thorough skydiving resume, he entered the world of BASE (Buildings, Antennas, Spans, and Earth) jumping.
As he told Ben Collins of the WSL in 2020:
"When I was 16, I started doing my skydiving license with my older brothers. I realized skydiving was a lot scarier than I thought, and that it was one of the best feelings in the world. In 2018, after building up enough experience skydiving, my brother, Jonathan, and I did a trip over to Twin Falls, Idaho, to do a BASE Jumping course at the only legal BASE jumping bridge in the USA."
Five years later, McGillivray continues his adventures in the air while maintaining a professional and successful surf career. Although he may be out of the competition after Ferreira defeated him, the J-Bay Open remains just as invigorating, with plenty of talent riding the waves.