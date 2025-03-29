WSL Surf City El Salvador Pro Wildcards Gearing Up for Tough Competition
Surf City El Salvador Pro 2025
World-class surf athletes are preparing for the fourth stop on theWorld Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour. Surf City El Salvador Pro will be held in the magnificent waters of Punta Roca. Events are scheduled to kick-off on April 2nd and run through April 12th, which promises to be an awesome competition.
For Surf City El Salvador Pro, the WSL released the judging criteria that will be used to score the athletes. As described by officials, "Punta Roca is a perfect right-hand point break. Warm water and consistent, rideable waves breaking over cobblestone rocks create ideal conditions for high-performance surfing."
The primary judging categories include:
- Maneuvers
- Commitment and Degree of Difficulty
- Big Airs and Innovative Maneuvers
- Combinations of Major Maneuvers
- Flow
Wildcards
Shaking things up at the competition will be six stellar wildcard athletes who are eager to showcase their skills on the water. Joining the draw will be Bryan Perez who defeated the legendary Italo Ferreira in 2024, Alyssa Spencer, Levi Slawson, Ian Gentil, Kirra Pinkerton and Nadia Erostarbe.
"Wildcards are given entry into competition because of their skill, knowledge and past performances at a venue, or a win at a local trials competition," as explained on the WSL website. "A wildcard's goal is to win heats and disrupt the top power brokers on Tour."
"Wildcards are judged with the same criteria as full-time Tour surfers, and the standards of speed, power and flow apply to these spot specialists. More often than not, a wildcard is pitted against a top seed in competition and will have to earn the right to stay in the draw. And wildcards have a long history of taking out the Tour elite with amazing performances."
As reported by August Howell of SURFER Magazine, wildcard Perez will go against Ferreira in the opening round. Ferreira currently sits at No. 1 on the WSL Championship Tour ranking system by accumulating 23,885 points from the first, second, and third stops. Defeating Ferreira will be no easy feat, but Perez has had a taste of victory in the past — both athletes will need to perform their best to come out on top.
Championship Tour
With the fourth stop rapidly approaching, the 2025 Championship Tour is almost at the halfway mark of the season. The tour consists of 12 stops around the world, with each location presenting unique challenges. Once events wrap up in Punta Roca, the following eight stops remain:
Stop No. 5: Rip Curl pro Bells Beach (Australia)
Stop No. 6: Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro (Australia)
Stop No. 7: Western Australia Margaret River Pro (Australia)
Stop No. 8: Lexus Trestles Pro (United States)
Stop No. 9: VIVO Rio Pro (Brazil)
Stop No. 10: Corona Cero Open J-Bay Open (South Africa)
Stop No. 11: Tahiti Pro (French Polynesia)
Stop No. 12: Lexus WSL Finals (Fiji))