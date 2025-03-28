WSL Surfer Takes Step Back From Championship Tour To Focus on Emotional Health
As an Olympic silver medalist and consistent competitor, Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb has shown endless hustle throughout her athletic career. Now participating in the 2025 WSL Championship Tour (CT), Weston-Webb is experiencing some burnout, leading her to make a tough decision.
She competed in the first three stops of the CT, including Lexus Pipe Pro (2,610 points), Surf Abu Dhabi Pro (2,610 points) and MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal (1,045 points). While she was scheduled to attend the fourth stop, Surf City El Salvador, Weston-Webb has now announced her departure from the remaining CT events.
As released in a statement from the WSL:
"This has not been an easy time for me. I am incredibly grateful for everything I have achieved in surfing so far, and for the support I have always received from my sponsors, team, and fans. Every achievement has been the result of intense and collective effort. Recently, I realized that I needed to pay close attention to my emotional health. As an athlete, I have always been passionate about what I do, but I also know that taking care of my well-being is essential to honoring my passion and continuing to compete at a high level. The emotional and physical exhaustion I have felt lately were clear signs that it was time to pause and reconnect with myself."
Weston-Webb further explained that although she is taking a break, she plans to bounce back after she allows herself enough time to heal emotionally and physically. Following her announcement, the WSL offered words of support for the talented surfer.
"Tatiana's well-being comes first, and we admire her openness in prioritizing her health," said WSL Commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer. "Tati is one of the most dynamic and accomplished surfers of her generation. We know fans around the world will continue to support her on her journey, and we wish her all the best during this time."
For the average person, discussing emotional health challenges can be incredibly difficult, let alone in the public eye. For Weston-Webb to come forward and be so transparent regarding her current situation is nothing short of inspiring. As she takes this time to recover and grow, her fan base will be looking forward to her return.