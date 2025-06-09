WSL Wildcard Surfers, Including Kelly Slater, to Surf Legendary Trestles Pro
The eighth stop of the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, Trestles Pro, begins on Monday—the wildcard lineup is undoubtedly going to provide quite the experience for spectators and fellow competitors.
In May, it was announced that acclaimed American surfer Kelly Slater would be joining the Championship Tour (WSL) as one of the event wildcards. Widely known as one of the most prolific surfers in history, it became apparent that Trestles Pro is gearing up to be a once-in-a-lifetime competition for both the spectators and the competitors.
As Slater previously told the WSL, "Surfing this event makes good sense with Outerknown sponsoring the event and celebrating our 10th anniversary. Trestles has been a great memory for me over the past 35 years, as I won my first professional event there, had numerous wins while on Tour, and it's my girlfriend's hometown, making it a second home to me. So I'm looking forward to competing as a wildcard and surf against a top seed or two straight away. At Outerknown, we do things a bit differently, and this is a different twist for me being the underdog."
Not only will Slater be making an iconic appearance at Trestles Pro, but he will be joined by three other elite surfers who are gearing up for the fierce competition. Per the WSL, the wildcards include:
- Kelly Slater (event wildcard)
- Sawyer Lindblad (event wildcard)
- Dimitri Poulos (highest-ranked American in the Men's Challenger Series)
- Kirra Pinkerton (highest-ranked American in the Women's Challenger Series)
At this time, Jordy Smith of South Africa and Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii are ranked No. 1 on the Championship Tour this season after knocking down Italo Ferreira and Caitlin Simmers. Although Smith and Bryan are currently in the lead, things can change rather quickly on the CT. Trestles Pro will take place from June 9 to 17 in Lower Trestles, California. Live results can be followed directly on the WSL website.