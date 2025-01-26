X Games 2025: World Records Broken With 2340 Mute Grab and Backside Triple Cork 1440
Aspen Colorado had the weekend of a lifetime when the X Games blew through the resort in a whirlwind of broken records.
19-year-old Hiroto Ogiwara made a debut that left everyone's jaws on the floor when he landed the world's first ever 2340 and snatched up the gold in the men's snowboarding big air competition. ESPN posted the video of the snowboarder from Nagano, Japan completing the six-and-a-half rotations with a spectacular landing.
The incredible performance earned Ogiwara a score of 97.33 points on Friday, putting him ahead of Hasegawa Taiga, who ended up winning silver with a score of 94.66. Third place was taken by New Zealand's Rocco Jamieson, who landed a score of 91.33 points.
Ogiwara started his career in Japan, and by just 12 years old, the snowboarder was already competing professioanlly, which led to early wins at national and international junior events. In 2021, Ogiwara was champion at the All Japan Junior Ski Championship and World Rookie Finals at 16. He repeated his performance the next season.
His focus and dedication throughout his training and competitions are surely what led him to the momentous occasion in history where he landed the first ever 2340 mute grab in competition.
"I am the first in the world to do that," Ogiwara said after his record-breaking run. "I've never been as happy as this. It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had."
In addition to the first ever 2340 mute grab, New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott made history on the women's snowboard slopestyle. The 23-year-old became the first womand to land a backside triple cork 1440.
The event required that participants make it to the end of the run with no tricks below 1080 degree rotations. Already, this is a tough challenge, but Sadowski-Synnott made it look easy as she carved up the mountain with a switch backside 1260, frontside double cork 1080 and a backside triple cork 1440.
The speechless judges rewarded the performance with a final score of 94.66 points. After an ankle injury that kept her from competing in the X Games last year, she made quite the comeback this time around.
"Honestly, I didn't know if I would ever be on the podium again going through this injury," Sadowski-Synnott told the X Games broadcasters. "To be back here, in the mix with the girls and be a part of the progression, means so much to me and to win this comp...I can't even believe it."
With records being broken left and right at this season's X Games in Aspen, it will be no surprise that the competition next year will need to level up in a major way.