X Games Snowboard Event Set to Experiment With AI Judge
A new non-human judge will be joining staff at the Winter X Games in 2025.
With AI continuing to grow, many believe it may be time to introduce artificial intelligence to adventure sports.
For the first time, a Google Cloud-based AI system will join the panel of judges at the X Games Aspen 2025 for experimental purposes.
Jeremy Bloom, X Games CEO, spoke with USA Today to explain their reasoning behind the experiment.
"Our goal is... that maybe this could be a tool that sits next to judges, so you have four judges and then this (as an actual) judge, or it could be a piece of technology that judges could interact with, just to make sure they saw the trick appropriately," Bloom stated.
This isn't the first time AI has been used in sports, but it will be new to the snowboarding event.
As frightening as the idea of AI can be to some, it may play a valuable role in sports moving forward.
While this will just be a trail run, it's a likely possibility that AI will continue to be used in future competitions.
In an interview, Bloom explained one of the major benefits behind using AI for this event.
"Sometimes you get the tricks wrong because they're spinning so fast. But this model, because it can watch the video in slow, slow motion, is really accurate in its ability to say, 'Well, that was a cab 1400.'"
As a result, this could help promote objectivity throughout the competition.
An added benefit is that AI will provide athletes with a better opportunity to evaluate their performance and a chance to analyze their results.
The use of AI isn't designed to do away with judges. Instead, the purpose is to assist them and increase their ability to judge effectively.
The Aspen X Games 2025 AI experiment will be in action from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25. and will be featuring some of the most impressive athletes around.