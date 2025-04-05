Adventure On SI

X Games Snowboarder Zeb Powell Partners with World-Famous Jordan Brand

Snowboarder Zeb Powell is making history after announcing his partnership with the Jordan Brand.

Rumor has it that the Jordan Brand has been working on a partnership with a new athlete. This time — for the first time in history — said athlete is a professional snowboarder who has acted as a trailblazer and advocate for his sport. The elite athlete has joined forces with perhaps the greatest athlete of all time - Michael Jordon and the Jordon Brand.

25-year-old Zeb Powell may be young, but don't let his age fool you. He is fierce on the slopes and performs like he's been at it for decades. During his 2020 debut at the X Games Aspen, Powell took home first — a major boost to his career. Having participated in the 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 X Games, he's gained expertise and has developed into a remarkable rider.

His hard work continues to pay off as he's now involved in a massive partnership with the famous Jordan Brand. Not only is this a milestone for Powell, but it is a major feat for the snowboarding community as a whole.

Historic Partnership - Zeb Powell and Jordan Brand

Speculations have been floating around regarding the potential partnership between the two after Powell was seen representing the brand. Now that the rumors are confirmed to be true, excitement is on the rise for the snow sports athletes.

Powell keeps busy in his daily life, so more partnerships and deals are likely to made in the coming years. As stated on his Red Bull profile:

"Zeb also rides for Nitro snowboards, Thirtytwo apparel, Recess Ride Shop and Crab Grab gloves and stomp pads. When he's not busy training, competing full time on the Revolution tour and filming with Dylan Demers and the EAST crew, Zeb likes to skate, throw double gainers off cliffs, wakeboard and ride with his friends. 'What I really love,' he says, 'is flying through the air. So I really like anything that involves flipping and spinning."

Things are evolving in the snowboarding world — snowboarders are getting more attention, records are being broken and athletes are reaching levels that don't seem humanly possible. While the Jordan Brand partnering with a snow sports athlete is a new endeavor, it's not shocking when you consider the strides that these riders have made over the years.

