X Games Superstar Levi LaVallee Launches Web Series - Lunch with Levi
Levi LaVallee is an X Games superstar, father, long jump Jesus and trick master. LaValle has a knack for dreaming big, and then bringing those dreams to reality. He has a storied career, with 13 X Games medals, (7 Gold), a snowcross championship, and holds the world record for longest snowmobile distance jump at 412 ft.
LaVallee stars in a new series called Lunch with Levi. Each episode centers around Levi taking special guests on an epic Polaris snowmobile ride, stopping along the way to try special dishes from local restaurants around Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. LaVallee, spends a few minutes with AdventureOnSI to talk about his exciting new series, and to break down some of his favorite meals, and special guests.
Recent special guests include Bachelorette alum Michelle Young and her fiancé Jack Leius, country music star Tyler Hubbard, and reality star Luke Gulbrandson. How did the idea for Lunch with Levi come about?
"We tossed ideas around over the years, and then Polaris came to me (saying) we're thinking about doing something like this, you know, having a ride. It just evolved into riding and going and eating at different iconic places along the trail. It's been pretty cool working with [Polaris]. It's been fun to just brainstorm ideas with them." LaVallee goes on to talk about his experiences on the show with the celebrity guests.
"It's really fun for me to go ride with people that have ridden or not. Michelle and Jack had never been on a snowmobile before. You know, showing them the ropes. Here's how you do it, and watching them progress throughout the day, just getting around on the trails. it's really special for me. Then on top of that, being able to go to the restaurant and have these incredible meals."
"It's been a really neat experience and being able to meet guys like Tyler Hubbard, he's just getting into snowmobiling, and it's such a cool thing to see the excitement he has about it."
Were there any meals that stood out to LaVallee shooting the episodes?
"I'm a big Reuben guy. I love Reuben's. We recently stopped at the Hoop N Holler Tavern - they have a phenomenal Reuben. I really enjoyed the buffalo burger out in West Yellowstone. I haven't had a Buffalo Burger before, and we went to a Buffalo restaurant. It was wonderful.”
"You know, I tell you what, it's been a great experience doing the lunch with Levi's solely because snowmobiling is such a special sport to me. I started off riding trails with my parents when I was just a little kid. I fell in love with snowmobiling. I always look at it like, man, in snowmobile, in general, the community is such a family, you know, like, buddy-type mentality."
