Young Boy Killed in Horrific Ski Accident On New Hampshire Mountain
While on an innocent New Year's Eve ski trip at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire, a 12-year-old boy was tragically killed in an accident on the mountain.
According to authorities, the young boy was skiing down the Bandit Trail, a route for intermediate skiers, shortly before 11:00 a.m. when the incident occurred.
Witnesses reported the incident, and the North Conway Fire and Rescue team deployed to assist. Upon their arrival, the boy was unconscious and had already been transported to the mountain's base. Although CPR was performed by the Cranmore Ski Patrol team, all efforts were unsuccessful.
He was then brought to the MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway via ambulance.
Due to the extent of his injuries, the boy was unable to recover and passed away while in the hospital.
The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) 2024 Fatality Fact Sheet states, "The primary cause of fatal incidents are collisions with trees and the snow surface itself. Collisions with trees were the major cause of fatalities during the 2023/24 season, making up nearly half of all fatalities."
Cranmore mountain is situated in North Conway, a village in New Hampshire widely known for its outdoor recreation. The White Mountains, home of the northeast's highest peak, Mt. Washington, are only thirty minutes from where the boy was skiing.
The boy's name has not been released to the public at this time. An investigation is in progress.
"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," a spokesperson from Cranmore Mountain said in a statement. "The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss."
Christopher Mattei, Conway Police Chief, also released a statement expressing condolences.
"On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of thee 12-year-old boy," he wrote.