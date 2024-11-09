Young Canoeist Attempts Clockwise Paddling Trip of the Great Loop
23-year-old Peter Frank is working through a rare paddling journey as he attempts to complete a clockwise trip of the Great Loop. The young man began his daunting 6,000-mile journey in June. While his trip is well underway, he anticipates spending a few more months paddling. A trip of this size is typically completed by motorized boaters in the counterclockwise direction.
This magnificent loop takes paddlers from "the Gulf and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterways to the Erie Canal, Great Lakes, Canadian Heritage Canals, and the Mississippi and Tennessee River," as stated by National Geographic. Due to the clockwise direction of Frank's trip, he will be paddling upstream for a large portion of his adventure., adding to the already difficult journey.
According to ExplorersWeb, Frank has been paddling roughly 10 miles each day. He has been carrying his own supplies, including a tent, food, and emergency equipment. Along the way, he spends most of his nights camping and eats dehydrated food. Occasionally, he will be forunate enough to grab a shower and fresh food.
This is not the first long-distance paddling trip completed by Peter Frank. ExplorersWeb highlighted his 2021 adventure in which he unicycled from Wisconsin to Arizona, equating to nearly 2,362 miles. The following year, he also embarked on a paddling trip down the Mississippi River.
On Frank's website, he wrote a compelling statement explaining his reason for doing what he does: "Someday I'd like to achieve the feat of becoming my happiest and highest self, although I believe we'll never be perfect, but we can always be better. It's important for me to spend the valuable and limited time we have on Earth, to share a positive message and spread the love I'm shown through documenting my journeys and characterizing my experiences into writing."
Frank has received support for this trip from various sponsors, including Swayer, Falcon Sails, Zero Six Zero, Red Leaf Designs, and Oscar Propulsion.
To follow Frank's journey, visit his Instagram for first-hand updates. Additionally, his water trail can be tracked on his website.