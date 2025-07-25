Young New York Athlete Competes in Historic Ironman Lake Placid Race
Dating back to the 1970s, the grueling Ironman race has continuously challenged some of the most dedicated endurance athletes around the world. With credit awarded to Judy and John Collins, who conjured up the idea of the event decades ago, the Ironman race has been pushing the limits of human performance for years.
The pair originated from the Golden State of California, but made a life-changing move to Hawaii. From there, a grand idea — the Ironman — was born. In 1978, their dream came to fruition, and the first Ironman took place with a whopping 15 athletes, each one hoping to clinch the victory. Eleven hours, 46 minutes, and 58 seconds later, Gordon Haller crossed the finish line and made history as the first Ironman victor.
The future of the race was largely unknown, but it quickly rose to fame and became a worldwide sensation over the years. With much success in Hawaii, a separate Ironman course was later developed in Lake Placid, New York, home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. However, the historic village didn't host its first race until 1999. Since then, the race has become a highly anticipated annual event and has earned global recognition for its pristine, yet demanding, course.
Each year, athletes gather in Lake Placid to compete in the iconic 140.6-mile race — 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run. On July 20, the 2025 race kicked off with electric energy as athletes embarked on their Ironman journey, some of whom were experiencing the excitement of competing for the first time.
Young High School Graduate Competes in 2025 Ironman Lake Placid
For the average teenager, the weeks following high school graduation are often consumed by graduation parties, hanging out with friends, and enjoying the fresh summer air before they go off to college or enter the workforce. While 18-year-old local graduate Dale Lavarnway is eager to begin his college journey, he heard a calling toward an additional challenge, one that would serve as a milestone in his athletic career — the 2025 Ironman Lake Placid.
Just a few short months ago, Lavarnway spent his days sitting in classrooms as he wrapped up his long-awaited senior year. When the school day came to an end, he was off to sports practice, where he dedicated his time to running. However, his training didn't end when practice let out. With his eyes fixated on the Ironman, Lavarnway carved out several hours after practice to continue training.
With the Ironman consisting of swimming, biking, and running, athletes must be proficient in all three. As one can imagine, training for such a colossal event is incredibly time-consuming. To sum up the past several months, Lavarnway describes the experience by using one word: sacrifice.
"You sacrifice your free time for this race," he explained. "I would go to school, go to practice after school, and from practice, I would often drive to Plattsburgh to train swimming at the YMCA, or I would go on a bike ride. I wasn't getting home until 9-10 p.m. the past four months."
His decision to compete in the Ironman was not made on a whim. For roughly seven months, Lavarnway has been training for his debut. Last year, he joined his cross-country team in volunteering at the 2024 race, which piqued his interest. With smaller races under his belt, accompanied by a burning passion for endurance sports, he gained enough confidence to sign up for the 2025 event.
"I thought I'd do it in a couple of years from now. Around November and December, I started thinking about it," he said. "Cross country was coming to an end, and I didn't know what I wanted to do to push myself again, so I was looking at it [the Ironman] and thought, 'If I wait until after college, I don't know if I'm going to have the motivation to do it.'"
With his mind made up, Lavarnway began a structured training regimen built around runs ranging from 16 to 20 miles in distance, along with bike rides that had reached 95 miles and numerous swim sessions. According to the staunch athlete, June marked his most challenging section of training — distances increased, which inevitably required him to carve more time out of his schedule.
Bright and early on July 20, Lavarnway made his way to the starting line wearing bib No. 618, prepared to begin the swimming section, followed by the bike and run legs, respectively. While transitioning to his run, he flashed a radiant smile, making it evident that he was in his element.
Impressive results poured in throughout the day as he made his way through the course. Clocking a 1:19:17 in the swim, 7:08:56 in the bike, and a 4:14:53 in the run, Lavarnway completed his first Ironman in a time of 13:04:06, including his transition periods.
Unsure of what lies ahead in his athletic journey, Lavarnway plans to continue training while navigating a new chapter of his life in college. His mental fortitude will carry him far with a lifetime of achievements ahead of him.