Young New Zealand Runner Makes History after Breaking Mile Record
Sam Ruthe, a 15-year-old athlete from New Zealand, rocked the running world last Wednesday when he became the youngest person in history to run a sub-four-minute mile. By running a time of 3:58:35 at Go Media Stadium in Auckland. Ruthe broke the record previously held by Norway’s two-time Olympic medalist Jakob Ingebristen. Ingebristen was the youngest athlete to break the four-minute mark at 16-years old when he ran a 3:58.07.
Two-time Olympian Sam Tanner set the pace for the speedy Ruthe in wet and dreadful conditions in Auckland. Tanner, a five-time New Zealand champion, paved the way for the new record-holder and crossed the finish line just ahead of Ruthe. The sub-four-minute mile has been a revered barrier in athletics since Great Britain’s Roger Bannister first accomplished the feat in 1954.
Ruthe's historic performance shaved more than three seconds off his previous best mile time of 4.01.72, which he ran at the Cooks Classic last January. He also broke Tanner’s New Zealand under-20 and under-19 record of 3:58.41.
In an interview with Reuters, Ruthe stated, “This was probably my favorite goal that I’ve reached. I’ve definitely enjoyed this one the most, with all the people here supporting me,” Ruthe said after the race. “This has been the most set up for me, so I’m really happy to have gotten this one.”
This wasn't Ruthe's first time breaking a record, and it certainly won't be his last. This year, Ruthe became the youngest-ever senior national champion at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships by winning the 3,000-meter race in a time of 7:56.18, as reported by CNN.
Surrounded by friends, family and fellow runners after his record-breaking accomplishment, the young man enjoyed his moment - just shy of his 16th birthday in April. The young athlete is expected to continue pushing the limits of what is humanly possible. We will continue to follow Sam Ruthe as he pursues his running career and seeks new records and accomplishments.
