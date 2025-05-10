Young Surfer Takes Out Legend Stephanie Gilmore at Gold Coast Pro
After 17-year-old Erin Brooks smashed her opponents throughout the initial rounds of the World Surf League (WSL) Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro, expectations were set relatively high for the young athlete. Not only did she exceed expectations in the quarterfinals, but she did so against legendary Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore.
Right off the bat, Brooks came in hot with a stunning 8.33, followed by her second 9.43 score of the event. Combined, Brooks earned a final score of 17.76. Unfortunately for Gilmore, her score of 14.27 resulted in her elimination. Her two highest scores were 7.17 and 7.10—it simply wasn't a match for Brooks, a rising star in the surf community.
Recently, the world saw Gilmore defeat American surfer Caity Simmers in an uncomfortably close battle before the quarterfinals, so fellow athletes and judges were left wondering how far Gilmore could go in the competition. While this marks the end of the road for her in the 2025 Championship Tour, she certainly put on quite the show for spectators as she made her iconic return.
Brooks is in for a wild ride as she will now be pitted against fellow Aussie Sally Fitzgibbons, 34. Fitzgibbons has been posting numbers high enough to come out on top over her opponents, but will it be enough to defeat Brooks?
During the quarterfinals, Fitzgibbons faced Isabella Nichols. Initially, her performance was rather underwhelming. However, she was able to amp things up at the end, scoring a 6.80 and a 7.67, to land a combined 14.47, well ahead of Nichols' 12.60 combined score. Fitzgibbons must show up in her best form, ready to shred the waves with pure grit and tenacity to take the victory over Brooks. Does Fitzgibbons have what it takes to put out Brooks' fire?