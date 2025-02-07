Young U.S. Skier Takes Home Significant Win at World Championships
The Alpine skiing world championships are in full swing in Saalbach, Austria as of Feb. 4 with each athlete focused on reaching success.
Among the skiers is 22-year-old Lauren Macuga from the U.S. Ski Team.
Not only was this Macuga's first start at the world championships, but she also reached a major milestone in her career after claiming a bronze medal in the super-G.
She has now been named the youngest person to win a world championships medal in a speed event in over a decade.
Winning gold was Stephanie Venier from Austria, followed by Federica Brignone from Italy who took home silver.
Macuga's win has been described as "an unforgettable debut" by Audi FIS Ski World Cup.
"It was all about that mentality and you can hear me talk to myself, like 'come on, give it everything you got,'" Macuga said in the press release with U.S. Ski and Snowboard. "Coming down that course I knew there would be some big jumps and crucial parts, so I was just trusting the line and going for it."
Following her impressive performance, the talented skier celebrated with an iconic dance, expressing her excitement.
"It's so important to show the fun side of skiing," she told the Associated Press. "I know when to turn on the fun and kind of dial it back to be more serious."
Leading up to this competition, the Utah native has been continuously adding to her long list of accolades.
Recently, she made history at the 2025 World Cup after winning a super-G. This was her first World Cup win, though it surely will not be her last.
The world championships have clearly been off to a strong start, so tune in to Peacock to watch the remaining events unfold.
Next up will be the men's super-G on Friday, Feb. 7. All events are scheduled to conclude on Feb. 16.