Zany Sports Take Center Stage at Annual Mountain Event in Fernie, BC
Fernie is well-known in the ski world as a place that celebrates snow, and mountain enthusiasts have been sliding down the slopes of Fernie Alpine Resort since 1962. Situated on the famed Powder Highway of British Columbia, the locals have a legend, called the Griz, who was said to be a baby boy born in a Grizzly Bear cave and shot a musket into the sky that created the massive snowfalls that Fernie is famous for.
A snow celebration was born in the boys honor: Griz Days Festival began 48 years ago, and this year runs from February 27th thru March 2nd - traditionally the most attended event in the community. It is jam packed with crazy sport events, zany activities and excellent live entertainment.
It has a theme: Vintage Formal, will be on full display, from top hats, furs, pearls and the fitting elements of frontier trappers. The community will be draped in a pioneering spirit to pay homage to the Griz!
A town and mountain come together to celebrate snow: Events and activities happen in downtown Fernie and up on the mountain of Fernie Alpine Resort, which creates a great opportunity for visitors to experience walking historic downtown and as well skiing and riding the 5 Bowls of Fernie Alpine Resort, which are known to get up to 30 feet of snow annually.
The crazier the better: Think you can go the distance, try the Extreme Griz Keg Toss, or slide around on a field in the Snow Rugby. Get a rig built and enter in the world famous Raging Elk Dummy Downhill. Muscle up for the Extreme Griz Vintage Truck Pull.
Eating events are always a hit: Canadian maple syrup on stack after stack of pancakes makes for a real treat, the Extreme Griz Pancake Eating Contest is always a mouthful. If overeating at breakfast time is not your deal, you can feast on the Hot Wing Eating Competition.
In the end you will be supporting a good cause, overeating and hopefully overachieving in your best pioneer days garb.