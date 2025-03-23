Zenergy: The Official Training & Recovery Center for the 2025 FIS World Cup Finals
The Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals – Sun Valley, Idaho
Sun Valley, Idaho, the first destination ski resort in the United States, hosts the 2024/25 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals March 22-27. The elite ski racing season began in Sölden, Austria over four months ago, and will conclude with the much-anticipated Finals in this storied resort.
With a ski racing-rich tradition, Sun Valley has risen to the occasion of hosting the World Cup Finals. The alpine races will take place on the International Trail on Bald Mountain. This marks the fourth time the United States has hosted this marquee event, following Vail, Colorado in 1994 and 1997, and Aspen, Colorado in 2017.
Top Skiers in the World
After months of World Cup races, the top 25 men and top 25 women in each racing discipline will compete in these finals. Beyond the individual titles in Downhill, Super-G, Giant Slalom, and Slalon, four women’s and two men’s season-long Crystal Globe titles will come down to these races.
Beyond the Globes and podiums, the racers will strive to improve their season-long points total to bolster their start positions for next season. They will also work on their form before an off-season where they will prepare for next year’s Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.
Fortunately for these athletes, a world-class wellness facility located in the heart of Sun Valley, Idaho provides for their training and recovery needs while they participate in the finals. Zenergy, a 50,000-square-foot wellness destination offers a world-class gym, spa, physical therapy clinic and recovery center. This cutting-edge modern sports and wellness facility provides the World Cup athletes with all they need to perform at their highest levels – and to recover.
Providing care for athletes represents the core of the Zenergy Health Club & Spa. The trained and skilled Zenergy team has served world-class and Olympic professional athletes for over two decades. The Zenergy Sports Rehabilitation Clinic features top physical therapists in their field of training and practice. Because of their expert trainers, skilled therapists, and facilities, Zenergy was selected as the 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals athletes’ choice as the quintessential training and recovery center.
Zenergy’s amenities provide these World Cup athletes with many training options, whether swimming in the heated saltwater pools, playing on indoor tennis courts, or joining group classes in dedicated yoga, fitness, indoor cycling, and Pilates studios. As the Official Training and Recovery Center for the 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, Zenergy is proud to serve athletes from around the globe.
BEYOND THE GYM. Zenergy fosters community and long-term wellness for pros and young aspiring athletes by supporting the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) and sponsored athlete programs.
RECOVERY ELEVATED. Zenergy’s recovery elements are designed to support the athletes.. Highlights include, cold plunge for muscle recovery and reduced inflammation; oversized jacuzzi for post-workout relaxation; NovoThor® light therapy bed for cellular rejuvenation; Himalayan salt sauna and eucalyptus steam room for detoxification and relaxation With over 1,400 square feet of dedicated mat space. Zenergy provides an ideal environment for racers to recover after the intense physical demands of competition.
ZENERGY SPA. The Zenergy Spa allows athletes to work with massage therapists specializing in advanced orthopedic massage. These tailored treatments use a combination of hands-on bodywork, cupping, and scraping to help athletes recover faster, reduce tension, and enhance performance.
Whether hosting elite competitors or supporting local talent, Zenergy remains at the summit of Sun Valley’s thriving athletic community—a fitting role as the Official Training and Recovery Center for the 2025 Audi FIS World Cup Finals.
Lara Gut-Behrami
Lara Gut-Behrami, the reigning overall World Cup Champion from 2023-24 and Olympic Gold Medalist has been utilizing the services at Zenergy during the World Cup Finals, and commented on their firs-class facilities and staff.
“I loved training at Zenergy—it made our work so much easier and significantly improved the quality of our recovery. I wish we had access to facilities like this at every race venue.
I started doing Pilates about seven years ago, and it has been essential for my recovery, especially after traveling. There’s nothing better than a short Pilates session in the morning to get ready for a day on the slopes. I was thrilled to find a Pilates studio at Zenergy, and now my next purchase will definitely be a Reformer for my home.
But the real game-changer was the red light bed. I used it daily during my time here, and it made such a difference in my recovery. I only wish we had access to it throughout the entire winter season!”