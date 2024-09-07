6 Year Old Girl Climbs North Africas Tallest Mountain
Six-year-old Seren Price from Carmarthenshire, Wales, has captured the world's attention by becoming the youngest girl to conquer Mount Toubkal. Toubkal is the highest peak in North Africa, towering at 4,167 meters in the majestic Atlas Mountains of Morocco.
While an impressive feat regardless, Seren also climbed for a good cause, raising money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital. As a baby, Seren underwent surgery for a haemangioma on her neck that impacted her airways, and she felt a deep desire to give back to the hospital that saved her life.
While Seren humorously claimed she trained for "a week," her father, Glyn Price, clarified that their preparation spanned nearly a year. Their training regimen included nighttime hikes up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, allowing them to acclimate to the challenging terrain they would encounter in Morocco. In mid-August, Seren and Glyn embarked on their journey to Morocco, where they commenced their ascent with the guidance of an experienced mountaineer.
The trek to Mount Toubkal's base camp was no small feat, taking approximately eight hours under scorching temperatures that soared above 104 degrees. After a well-deserved rest overnight, they set off early the following day for the summit.
The climb proved to be arduous, with narrow paths and slippery vertical scree presenting significant obstacles. The oppressive heat added to the challenge, but the overwhelming sense of accomplishment upon reaching the summit made every effort worthwhile. Seren and her father were met by around 20 supporters who had followed her inspiring journey on social media, celebrating her achievement with enthusiastic applause.
Following her triumphant ascent of Mount Toubkal, Seren has set her sights on Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe. She expressed her excitement about the prospect of experiencing snow during this upcoming adventure. Glyn noted that they would need to undergo winter training, including sessions in Scotland, to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead adequately.
In 2022, Seren made history by becoming the youngest person to complete the UK's Three Peaks Challenge in under 48 hours, showcasing her remarkable endurance and passion for climbing. Seren relishes climbing not only for its physical challenge but also for the quality time spent with her father.
She shared with the BBC, "I like spending time with my dad and seeing the nice things when I'm at the top of the mountain," emphasizing the special bond they've grown through their adventures.