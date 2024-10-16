Celebrations Held in Kathmandu Recognizing Nepalis Mountaineers Accomplishments
Nepal is slowly but surely becoming one of the mountaineering capitals of the world. That is one of the goals that recent adventurers have had; putting the nation on the map when it comes to the grueling, yet rewarding activity.
One of the leading people in that charge is Nimsdai ‘Nims’ Purja.
In October, he accomplished some incredible feats, setting world records in the process. Last week he recorded the fastest time summitting 14 peaks without supplemental oxygen. When combining his time of doing 14 peaks with oxygen, he also shattered the world record.
That was only the beginning of his record-setting week, as he set to climb Shishapangma as his 50th summit of the 8,0000-meter peaks.
The first time he reached the peak of completing the non-oxygen-aided challenge was with Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who also achieved that feat.
His second go-round was with Tejan Gurung, who became the first person from Gurung Community to complete the 14 peaks. Along with that accomplishment, TJ also became the youngest British male to complete the 14 peaks challenge ever.
All three of them were honored in a glorious celebration held in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Hundreds of people were awaiting their arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport to start the party.
They were three of nine Nepalis to complete the 14 peaks, an achievement most people can’t fathom even attempting.
Along with Nims, TJ and Mangma G, Pasang Tendi Sherpa, Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, Dawa Yangzum Sherpa, Nima Rinji Sherpa, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa and Mingtemba Sherpa all completed it.
Dawa Yangzum is the first Nepali female to complete the summit of all 14 peaks. Nima Rinji became the youngest person to ever do it when he finished his last climb. He started his journey at 16 years old and did his climbing in between exams at school.
People were blowing horns and holding up banners when the nine mountaineers landed in Kathmandu on Monday, October 14th. It was an achievement worth celebrating, and their fellow countrymen and countrywomen made sure they knew it when they got off the plane.