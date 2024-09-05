Climbing the Vertical of Mt. Everest in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
Everesting
Everesting is a new category of challenge that is equal parts physical, mental and spiritual. Participants have 36-hours to climb 29,029 feet – the height of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest. Most anyone can climb the mountain once, but do you have the heart and will to do it again and again until you earn the right to say you ‘Everested’? - 29029
29029 was co-founded in 2017 by Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady to create a unique endurance event known as Everesting. The 29029 co-founders have attained many adventure endurance accomplishments individually, including marathons, ultra-marathons, Ironmans, the Race Across America Bike Race, and summiting Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult challenges. 29029 was formed to create a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
The Non-Race
Everesting is the ultimate non-race. There are no age-groups, separate gender groups, or other classifications. Everesting is a test between an individual and a mountain - a ‘you’ vs. ‘you’ endeavor while surrounded by fellow climbers and excellent support. When Everesting, participants climb a mountain course held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and repeat - over-and-over again attempting to climb a total of 29,029 feet. Participants have 36 hours to reach this goal, resulting in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of their life. – 29029
Everesting at Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
Everesting takes place for the 5th time in the 2024 season in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec beginning September 5th. Mont-Tremblant is the newest member of the 29029 family of Everesting destinations. This Everesting event follows the Canadian-held event in Whistler BC last month. Mont-Tremblant is the fifth of six events for 29029 this year, following Everesting in Sun Valley, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Snowbasin, Utah, and Whistler BC. Everesting will be held in Stratton, VT next month for the final climb of 2024.
Mont-Tremblant rises from a beautiful lakeside alpine village in the Laurentian Mountains. It begins at a lower elevation than previous Everesting locations, with basecamp situated at approximately 755 ft. To ‘Everest’, climbers will need to climb the 1.7 -mile course 15 times, covering a total of 25.5 miles. The vertical gain per climb is 2,026 ft. The mountain route starts on a gravel road before ascending to a dirt and gravel mixture on alternating steep and shallow sections.
The Seven Summits and the ‘Red Hat’
Everesting incorporates the Seven Summits, the highest peak on each of the seven continents, into the journey. Participants strive to climb the altitude of each of the Seven Summits. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers receive a medal commemorating the highest mountain they climbed. Everesting participants that climb the vertical equivalent of Mt. Everest within the 36-hour time limit earn the coveted Red Hat. The Red Hat is earned, never given or purchased. 29029 does not distinguish who earns the Red Hat first or last – it is simply an honor reserved for those that persevere. Seven Summits Everesting Medals
• Mt. Kosciuszko Australia 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson Antarctica 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus Europe 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro Africa 19,339 ft.
• Denali North America 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua South America 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest Asia 29,029 ft.