Do You Have What It Takes To Climb 29,029 Feet - Mt. Everest?
A new challenge. An inspiring community. A chance to invest in yourself.
What if Mt. Everest and 29,029 vertical feet came to you? A new category of challenge that's equal parts physical, mental, and spiritual... do you have the heart and will to climb the mountain again and again until you earn the right to say you 'Everested'? - 29029
EVERESTING
Everesting is a test between an individual and a mountain. Participants climb a mountain course at 29029 events held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and do it again and again attempting to climb an aggregate of 29,029 ft. – the height of Mt. Everest. Participants have 36 hours to attain this goal, which results in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of your life. - 29029
29029 Everesting stages its fourth event of the 2024 season in Whistler, BC beginning August 22nd. It is the fourth of six events, following Everesting in Sun Valley, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Snowbasin, Utah. The final two Everesting events take place in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, and Stratton, VT.
Everesting, created by 29029 co-founders Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady in 2017 is a unique event. Among the 29029 co-founders adventure accomplishments - they have competed in extreme endurance sports including ultra-marathon’s, Ironman’s, the Race Across America Bike Race, and even scaled Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult endurance challenges. 29029 invented a new category of challenge that's equal parts physical, mental, and spiritual. Everesting is not a race, but an individual challenge of ‘you’ vs. ‘you’ while surrounded by fellow participants and inspiring support.
EVERESTING in Whistler, BC
Whistler is consistently ranked the #1 ski resort in North America and this event will show you why. Gaining almost 4,000 feet of vert per hike, this is the longest ascent of the 29029 mountains, meaning just 8 ascents are needed. Ascend through breathtaking old-growth coastal rainforest terrain to emerge on top of one of the most iconic mountains on the continent.
The Blackcomb Ascent Trails are three interconnected hiking trails that wander through breathtaking old growth coastal rainforest terrain on singletrack trails. This route includes scenic forested sections that cross bridges over small creeks while also hiking up ski hills from Whistler’s valley bottom to the alpine on Blackcomb Mountain. The trail is 3.9-miles long and gains of 3,900 ft. Climbers will try to climb the course 8 times to attain 'Everest' and the 'Red Hat'.
The Seven Summits
The event replicates the Seven Summits - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Participants strive to climb the altitude of each of the Seven Summits. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers receive a medal commemorating the highest mountain they climbed.
For Everesting participants that climb Mt. Everest within 36 hours earn the coveted Red Hat. 29029 has created a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
‘Everesting’ Medals, and Required Vertical Feet:
• Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia): 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson (Antarctica): 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus (Europe): 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa): 19,339 ft.
• Denali (North America): 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua (South America): 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest (Asia): 29,029 ft.