Elite Mountaineers Missing on Chaukhamba lll in the Himalayas
An article written by Kris Annapurna in ExplorersWeb reports that elite alpinists Fay Manners of the UK and Michelle Dvorak of the U.S. have been missing for over 36 hours at approximately 21,300 feet on Chaukhamba III.
Chaukhamba III is one of four distinct peaks that comprise the Chaukhamba massif, a prominent mountain range located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, India. The Chaukhamba massif is a striking formation within the greater Gangotri Glacier region, with Chaukhamba I being the highest peak at 23,419 feet. Chaukhamba III, the third-highest of the four peaks, stands just under 23,000 feet.
Reports indicate that the two women started their expedition from Delhi on September 15. Two days ago, they reportedly lost crucial equipment near Chaukhamba III when one of their bags fell into a deep gorge, leaving the climbers stranded, according to the Times of India.
Authorities called in two search helicopters, though there has been no sign of the stranded climbers despite the frantic efforts of the rescue team. The region’s disaster management officer, N.K. Joshi told the Times of India that the search would resume Saturday, October 5th. I will provide updates on the climbers as information becomes available.
The Chaukhamba massif is situated at the western end of the Gangotri Glacier, the largest glacier in the Indian Himalayas. This region is deeply revered in Indian culture and mythology, as the Gangotri Glacier is the source of the Bhagirathi River, which later joins the Alaknanda to form the Ganges, one of the holiest rivers in Hinduism. Chaukhamba III, like the other peaks of the massif, presents an imposing figure with its rugged slopes and snow-covered ridges. The massif gets its name from its four summits, with “Chaukhamba” meaning "four pillars" in Hindi, which describes the towering peaks lined up in formation.
While Chaukhamba I has attracted more attention from mountaineers due to its status as the highest peak in the group, Chaukhamba III also presents a significant challenge to climbers. The region's remote location, high altitude, and complex terrain make the ascent difficult and require a high level of technical expertise in both rock and ice climbing.
The first recorded successful ascent of Chaukhamba III was in the 1950s during a series of expeditions aimed at exploring the less-known peaks in the Garhwal Himalayas. Since then, it has seen few ascents due to its technical challenges and the more popular appeal of nearby peaks like Chaukhamba I and Kedarnath Dome.
The route to Chaukhamba III is considered technical, involving mixed terrain with significant ice and rock climbing, along with large crevasses and avalanches on the glacier approaches. Climbers must navigate steep icefalls, sharp ridges, and unpredictable weather conditions. The approach through the Gangotri Glacier requires navigating one of the most active and dynamic glacier systems in the Indian Himalayas, adding to the overall complexity of the ascent. For mountaineers looking to explore the lesser-trodden peaks of the Garhwal Himalayas, Chaukhamba III offers a unique and challenging opportunity.