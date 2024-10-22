Enthralling Outdoor Podcasts That Will Have You Craving Your Next Adventure
Podcast popularity is growing at a striking rate. According to a study done in 2024 by Edison Research, approximately 67% of United States residents ages 12 and older have listened to a podcast. In addition, 47% of that population listens to podcasts monthly, while 34% listen weekly.
Podcasts have become an accessible form of entertainment that can be found on a variety of platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and Google Podcasts. Many of your favorite social media content creators have hopped on the bandwagon, making the digital medium ever more prominent. With this in mind, the adventure sports world has, too, ventured into the world of podcasting.
Here are five of the most compelling adventure podcasts available now.
1. Climbing Gold
Join Alex Honnold and Fitz Cahall as they share the extraordinary stories of climbers worldwide. Since its initial release in 2021, 'Climbing Gold' continues to release weekly episodes featuring different climbers with captivating backgrounds. The team does an excellent job of balancing historical climbing with present-day ascents.
2. National Park After Dark
Advertised as "a podcast for the morbid outdoor enthusiast," this is a great series for individuals who are looking to be spooked. Hosts Cassie and Danielle are longtime friends who create weekly episodes telling stories of tragedy, mystery, and survival in National Parks. While the parks are beautiful to visit, this series uncovers the many dangers associated with them.
3. The TrainingBeta Podcast
Neely Quinn blends nutrition, physical training, and psychology in this informational podcast. As a nutrition and mindset coach, Quinn brings extensive knowledge and experience to each episode, making it a reliable resource for climbers who want to boost their training and take their climbing abilities to the next level. Throughout the series, she introduces several guests who are professionals in their respective fields to discuss the various aspects of training.
4. The Firn Line
Focused on mountains and those who enter them, 'The Firn Line' delves into mountaineering history and achievements. The host, Evan Phillips, has a knack for storytelling and brings on several intriguing guests. Phillips is currently on the sixth season of his series and continues pumping out strong content. You don't need to be a climber to enjoy this podcast; the host provides great background knowledge, allowing listeners to follow along.
5. The Enormocast
In this series, Chris Kalous discusses all things climbing with some well-known climbers, including Peter Croft, Lynn Hill, Mo Beck, and Brette Harrington. Kalous dissects climbing history, challenges in the climbing world today, and accomplishments being made. Above all, it's easy to become absorbed in each engaging interview he has.