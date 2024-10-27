Epic Mountaineering Documentary 'Free Solo' - A Breathless Experience
Alex Honnold is a Rock Star. Alex is an American climber known for his amazing feats climbing rock. He thrives on massive granite walls, with little to no protection, and often climbs alone. Honnold is the king of free soloing, meaning he climbs big walls without the aid of safety equipment like ropes, anchors or carabiners. Alex is not careless. He trains relentlessly, and meticulously plans his routes with great precision.
His most incredible accomplishment came in June, 2017 when he became the first person to free solo the 3,000 foot Freerider route (5.13a) on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. The first free solo climb ever at that grade. This unheard of feat was beautifully presented in the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo". Alex also once held the record for the fastest ascent of the "Yosemite Triple Crown", which includes Mount Watkins, The Nose, and the Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome. (Related Article)
Such audacious feats on America’s biggest cliffs have made Alex one of the most accomplished, admired, and followed rock climbers in history. Alex Honnold is the co-author of Alone on the Wall (with David Roberts, 2015) and the subject of the 2018 biographical documentary Free Solo.
National Geographic’s Free Solo, the award-winning documentary created by filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and elite mountaineer and world-renowned photographer Jimmy Chin, became an instant classic. The film premiered at the 45th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2018, and also screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Cjoice Award in the Documentaries category. Free Solo won a BAFTA and the Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. (Wikepdia)
Free Solo presents Honnold as he prepares to climb the world’s most famous rock wall, 3,000 foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, without the aid of rope or any protection. The footage, documenting this lifelong dream, captivates the viewer with stunning glimpses into the heart of the fearless climber. Jimmy Chin noted that filming the attempt, and achievement, created personal conflict as he feared alarming Honnold with cameras and crew. The expert Chin and Vasarhelyi demonstrate professional respect and constraint while bringing this magnificent film to fruition. This film, a testament of shear will and the human spirit, will take your breath away and make your palms sweat – a must see. After watching Free Solo check out Meru, another Chin and Vasarhelyi production. (Related Article on Meru)