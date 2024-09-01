Former NFL Player Mark Pattison Tackles The Eiger
Climbing season continues in the Alps, attracting climbers from around the world to take on these famous peaks. The Eiger, joins Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, and Gran Paradiso as major climbing destinations this time of year. Mountaineer and former NFL player, Mark Pattison, just summited the Eiger via the challenging Mitt Route. Mark has climbed in the Alps before, having previously summited the Matterhorn. The Matterhorn, 14,692 ft., is one of the most recognizable peaks in the world. Its iconic pyramid shape dominates the Swiss-Italian border. The Eiger, 13,015 ft., in Switzerland presents one of the most daunting climbs in the Alps. While it offers various routes, including the extremely difficult North Face and Mitt Route.
These two iconic climbs augment Mark’s many mountaineering accomplishments, including climbing the Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Pattison is the first former NFL player to attain climbing the prestigious Seven Summits. Mark played four years in the NFL, most notably for the-now Las Vegas Raiders. Mark also won an Emmy for his short documentary, Searching For The Summit, which chronicled his life’s journey from the NFL to setting and achieving lofty goals in the mountains.
The iconic Eiger stands proudly in the Bernese Alps - one of the most recognized and beautiful peaks in the world. The north side of the famous mountain rises more than 10,000 ft. above the two valleys of Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen. The south side faces the large glaciers of the Jungfrau-Aletsch area - the most glaciated region in the Alps. The Eiger’s infamous north face, known as the Eiger Nordwand or "Murder Wall," has claimed many lives due to its extreme dangerous conditions. The Mitt Route, which follows prominent Mittelegi Ridge, is equally extreme, and considered a significant mountaineering challenge.
The Mitt Route is primarily a rock climb, with some mixed rock and ice sections. The technical climbing involves rock scrambling, exposed ridges, and short sections of steep, sheer rock climbing. The Mitt Route covers approximately 6,500 ft. of vertical climbing from the base to the summit. The approach takes climbers on the Jungfraujoch railway to the Eismeer station. From there, climbers traverse across the Eismeer glacier to reach the start of the Mittelegi Ridge. The route is exposed to significant objective hazards, including falling rocks, sudden changes in weather, and the risk of avalanches or icefall in certain conditions. The ridge is also very exposed, with significant drops on either side, requiring climbers to be well-versed in handling such exposure.
When Pattison climbed the Matterhorn in 2023, he took the difficult north-eastern ridge (Hornli Ridge), situated at 10,700 ft. From there, he endured 5-hours of vertical climbing to the summit at 14,692 ft. He noted on summit day: "This is a very physically demanding peak, with extreme exposure throughout the climb. Unlike other mountains, this one required all four limbs to summit.” When asked to compare climbing the Matterhorn and the Eiger, Pattison commented on the technical differences between the two famous peaks. “The Eiger is way more technical than the Matterhorn. It’s comprised primarily of sheer vertical rock climbing – an extreme mountaineering challenge. I’m burned out, but it was a great experience and I’m looking forward to the next challenge!”
The best time to climb the Eiger largely depends on the route, and the climber's level of expertise and experience. Generally, the climbing season for the Eiger is from late June to early September. During these months, the weather is more stable, mitigating the risk of avalanches and rockfall compared to other times of the year. The longer daylight hours and more predictable weather patterns make it the most favorable time for ascents, though the Eiger's North Face remains treacherous throughout the year. Climbers should start their ascents early in the day to avoid afternoon storms, melting ice and rockfall.