Four Foreign Climbers Found Dead Near Summit of Mont Blanc
On September 7, four climbers, two from Italy and two from South Korea, were reported missing while hiking Mont Blanc in the Alps. Their bodies were ultimately recovered three days later, on September 10, following a search that faced significant challenges due to severe weather conditions.
The climbers are believed to have succumbed to exhaustion after becoming stranded at an altitude of approximately 4,600 meters. The local prefecture confirmed that they had embarked on their ascent without a guide despite being offered the option to hire one prior to their ascent.
This critical decision proved fatal as they encountered relentless rain, snow, and fierce winds. Eric Fournier, mayor of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, highlighted a language barrier may have influenced their choice to forgo a guide, stating to Franceinfo, "Language barriers can lead to misunderstandings that may compromise safety,"
The harsh weather further complicated rescue operations, as temperatures plummeted to as low as -40°C. Due to poor visibility, helicopters were compelled to turn back multiple times, significantly delaying the search for the climbers. On September 8, two of the climbers were located alive, but the remaining four were not found until conditions improved. Their bodies were discovered between 100 and 200 meters from the summit.
This incident is part of a troubling trend, as Mont Blanc has witnessed several fatalities in recent months. Mayor Eric Fournier has called for enhanced information and guidance for climbers to avert such tragedies in the future.
"We need to ensure that climbers are well-informed and prepared for the risks they face," he stated, “It's perfectly possible for experienced mountaineers to take on this climb, but the prerequisite is the quality of the information you get at the outset, which enables you to.”
Climbing Mont Blanc, while a popular pursuit, is fraught with dangers. Although hiring a guide is not mandatory, it is highly recommended for safety. The mountain's conditions can shift rapidly, and climbers must be adequately prepared and informed. Historical context adds weight to this caution; Mont Blanc has a long history of accidents, with melting glaciers revealing the remains of climbers from decades past. In 2022, a local mayor proposed a €15,000 deposit for climbers to cover potential rescue and funeral costs, criticizing those who attempt the climb without sufficient preparation.