Italian Auto Executive Dies in Tragic Climbing Accident
Fabrizio Longo, a distinguished executive at Audi and an avid mountain climber, tragically lost his life on August 31, 2024, while navigating the challenging Via Ferrata route on Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains of Italy. The 62-year-old, who was born on March 12, 1962, in Rimini, Italy, was known for his remarkable leadership in the automotive industry and his deep passion for climbing.
Longo began his career in the automotive sector at Fiat in 1987, quickly ascending through the ranks to become the head of the Lancia brand in 2002. His tenure at Audi began in 2012, and by 2013, he was appointed head of Audi Italy. Under his guidance, Audi Italy achieved an impressive feat, maintaining its leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years, significantly enhancing market share and customer satisfaction. Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG, expressed profound sorrow over Longo's passing, stating, "Fabrizio was a remarkable leader whose contributions to Audi and the automotive industry will not be forgotten."
The incident occurred while Longo was climbing solo, a decision that ultimately led to his tragic fall. Witnessed by another climber, Longo lost his footing and fell approximately 700 feet down a gorge. Despite the swift response from a helicopter rescue team, he was found deceased at the scene. This heartbreaking event has sent shockwaves through the automotive community, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and industry leaders alike.
Longo's legacy extends beyond his professional achievements; he was a beloved figure known for his integrity, culture, capability, and sensitivity. His passion for mountain climbing was well-documented, often drawing parallels between the discipline required in climbing and his professional life. His contributions to Audi and the Italian Winter Sports Federation helped link the brand's image to winter sports, showcasing his commitment to both his profession and personal passions.
A memorial service is being organized in Courmayeur to honor Longo's life and achievements, reflecting the impact he had on those around him. His tragic accident serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with mountain climbing, even for seasoned climbers. Fabrizio Longo's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations in both the automotive industry and the outdoor community, as he is remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his adventurous spirit and love for the mountains.