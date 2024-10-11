Madison Mountaineering Overcomes Challenging Weather to Summit Cho Oyu
Climbing Season in the Himalayas
The Himalaya, the highest mountain range in the world, was formed 50 million years ago. The brilliant peaks stretch across five countries: Nepal, India, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan. The range is home to the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks - the world’s highest mountains on earth. Standing above them all, at 29,029 ft., is Mt. Everest. The Himalayas are often referred to as the "Roof of the World.” Along this skyline also sits Cho Oyu – the 6th highest mountain in the world standing 26,864 feet. Climbers have flocked to the Himalayas over the past couple of months to take advantage of the second climbing season of the year, and have found much success.
Climbing season in the Himalayas takes place twice a year during relative calm when the Jetstream subsides above the Himalaya. This brief calm provides for a 'Weather Window' which allows for a 'Climbing Window' – a period when climbers can enter the Death Zone to take their shot on the world's highest peaks. The post-monsoon Weather Window typically lasts from early September through December before the Jetsream returns to its natural position over the Himalaya.
Cho Oyu
Cho You stands 26,864 feet, and attracts mountaineers seeking to enter the extreme world of 8,000-meter climbing. It is located on the border between Nepal and Tibet, and is considered the most accessible of the fourteen 8,000-meter peaks. The standard route for climbing Cho Oyu is via the Northwest Ridge from the Tibetan side. Expeditions typically begin by driving from Kathmandu to the Tibetan Plateau, followed by an acclimatization period in the village of Tingri. Base camp sits at 18,700 feet. From base camp, climbers establish three camps at approximately 21,000 ft.; 23,294 ft. and 24,442 before their summit push to the summit at 26,864 ft. (Related Article on Cho Oyu)
Success on World’s 6th Highest Peak
Madison Mountaineering’s Cho Oyu expedition began their journey over a month ago in Tibet, and have just reported that their team enjoyed 100% success on this lofty and pristine peak. Madison Mountaineering, led by founder Garrett Madison, guides throughout the world including 8-000 meter peaks in the Himalayas. The elite guiding company had not been to Cho Oyu in several years, and was delighted with the expedition and its success.
Garrett recently praised the climbers and Sherpa team. “It comes with great pleasure that 100% of our 2024 Cho Oyu expedition team has successfully reached the summit of the world’s sixth-highest peak! We are so proud of the team for their hard work and determination after a challenging season weather-wise. A HUGE shoutout and ‘thank you’ goes out to our Sherpa team – these feats would not be possible without you.”
It always amazes me how much ‘team’ matters when accomplishing worthwhile endeavors, and this team clearly worked well together and overcame adversity in extreme and difficult conditions. Equally amazing is the teamwork witnessed on mountain expeditions among teams from around the world that share the burden and work required to safely and successfully scaling massive peaks.
Garrett noted, “This expedition has been special in more ways than one! Getting to share these wild places and experiences never gets old. A special ‘thank you’ goes out to the other teams on the mountain this season for the awesome teamwork on the rope-fixing efforts.”
Madison Mountaineering
Madison Mountaineering is an elite mountain guiding company led by Garret Madison. Garrett is among the most accomplished and premiere mountain climbers in the world, having reached the summit of Mt. Everest 14 times – most recently last spring. He has also reached the summits of K2, Lhotse, Nuptse, and all of the ‘7 Summits’. In 2014, Garrett led the first successfully ‘guided’ ascent of K2, and was successful again in 2018 , 2021 and, most recently last spring in 2024. Additionally, Garrett owns several first ascents on mountains never previously climbed.