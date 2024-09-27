More Success Summiting the Top of the World's 8th Highest Peak
Success on Himalayan Peak Manaslu
There has been much success during the ‘second’ climbing season in the Himalayas. The post-monsoon season began in September and concludes in December. It is during this timeframe that the jet stream temporarily leaves the top of the Himalayas, allowing mountaineers an opportunity to attempt to summit the ‘roof of the world’. There are fourteen 8,000-meter peaks in the world – all located in the Himalayan Range.
Expeditions on Manaslu have been quite successful this season. Madison Mountaineering just reported a 100% success rate for their Manaslu team, and Climbing The Seven Summits (“CTSS”) just reported on September 25th that their team has reached the summit as well. Manaslu is located in the Mansiri Himal range of the Nepalese Himalayas, stands 26,781 ft., and is the 8th highest mountain in the world. Known as the "Mountain of the Spirit," Manaslu is a prominent and revered peak targeted by elite climbers. Manaslu was first summited on May 9, 1956 by Japanese Climbers Toshio Imanishi and Gyalzen.
Report From CTSS (dispatch from their website)
“Good news from Nepal! Our Manaslu team hit the true summit today, September 25th, at 8:36 am local time. The team is already safely back at Camp 2 where they will spend the night before dropping back to Base Camp tomorrow morning.” Congratulations to the following climbers and guides:
• Ms. Aga Olkowicz
• Mr. Adam Sylvester
• Mr. Pasang Tendi (Little Tendi)
• Mr. Dawa Jangbu
• Mr. Thunang Lhomi
• Mr. Chheden Bhote
• Mr. Pasang Bhote
• Mr. Dawa Sherpa
• Mr. Nuru Sherpa
There has long been a debate regarding the ‘True’ summit of Manaslu. The assumed summit was the traditional turnaround point marked a Nepalese flag and Tibetan prayer flags, though this spot is approximately 25 feet below the ridgeline. It was determined in 2021 that to reach Manaslu’s true summit, climbers would need to climb up the ridge to reach the real summit. The realization of the mountain’s true summit, relative to the turnaround point, was the result of drone footage that laid the debate to rest. How that effects early pioneers on Manaslu remains debatable. (related Article)
Climbing Manaslu
The most common route on Manaslu follows the northeast face route to the summit. The climb begins from the village of Samagaun, where climbers trek to the base camp situated at approximately 15,750 ft. From base camp, climbers navigate a series of higher camps: Camp 1 at approximately 18,700 ft.; Camp 2 at around 21,000 ft.; Camp 3 near 22,300 ft.; and Camp 4 at 24,400 ft. The move to Camp 1 involves a steep, crevasse-laden, glacier climb. Moving from Camp 1 to Camp 2, climbers face extreme avalanche danger while traversing a dangerous section known as the "Japanese Cwm." The route to Camp 3 involves negotiating a series of ice walls. Above Camp 3, the high altitude becomes a significant factor, introducing extreme cold, strong winds, and reduced air.
Climbing The Seven Summits
CTSS specializes in guiding iconic peaks throughout the world, including the iconic Seven Summits – the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Hamill is a 6-time Everest summiteer, and has also completed the ‘Seven Summits’ 6 times. CTSS expeditions have achieved a 91% expedition success, with 80% of their clients attaining summits. This climbing season CTSS safely guided 59 climbers to the top of the world – congratulations, and safe travels home!
Madison Mountaineering
Madison Mountaineering is an elite mountain guiding company led by Garret Madison. Garrett is among the most accomplished and premiere mountain climbers in the world, having reached the summit of Mt. Everest 14 times. He has also reached the summits of K2, Lhotse, Nuptse, and all of the ‘7 Summits’. In 2014, Garrett led successful ‘guided’ ascents of K2 in 2018 , 2021 and, most recently last spring in 2024.