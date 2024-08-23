Nepal's Youngest Mountaineer is Nearing Historic Feat
At just 18 years old, Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa is on the verge of making history. With 13 of the world’s highest peaks already behind him, he stands just one summit away from becoming the youngest person ever to conquer all 14 mountains above 8,000 meters. Revered as the pinnacle of mountaineering, it is within reach for this remarkable young climber, whose final challenge awaits him next month on Shishapangma in Tibet if China grants him the necessary permit.
Nima Rinji Sherpa’s journey is not just about setting records; it’s about inspiring a new generation and redefining what’s possible in mountaineering.
“When I am in the mountains, I may die anytime,” Sherpa acknowledges to the Taipei Times. “You need to realize how important your life is.”
This awareness has been hard-earned, as each of these summits requires venturing into the “death zone,” where the oxygen is too thin to sustain life for long.
Raised in Kathmandu, far from the remote mountain villages traditionally producing Sherpa mountaineers, Nima Rinji initially had other interests. He preferred soccer and was more inclined towards filming and photography than following in the footsteps of his father, Tashi Sherpa, and his uncle, Mingma Gyabu “David” Sherpa, who is the youngest person to scale all 14 peaks at 30. But the call of the mountains proved irresistible. At 16, Nima Rinji Sherpa put down his camera and embarked on his first major expedition, summiting Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, and becoming the first teenager to do so.
In just two years, he has shattered records, most recently becoming the youngest to scale Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world, in June.
“I have learned so many things about nature, the human body, human psychology,” he reflects. “Everything in the world I learned from the mountain.”
Despite coming from a family of experienced mountaineers, Nima Rinji Sherpa doesn’t take this privilege for granted.
“I come from a privileged family, but going to the mountains has taught me what hardship is and the real value of life,” he says. His father, who has been preparing him for these challenges for years, adds, “Physically and mentally, you should be very fit for big mountain climbing. He will inspire newcomers.”
As Nima Rinji Sherpa prepares for his final summit, he envisions a future where mountaineering is recognized as a professional sport in Nepal, with its athletes celebrated for their achievements just like soccer stars. His hero, Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, who famously climbed Everest alongside Edmund Hillary, remains his guiding star.
“Norgay is someone in that league,” he says, comparing his idol to legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
With one more peak to conquer, Nima Rinji Sherpa is not just chasing a record; he’s forging a legacy that will inspire future generations of climbers in Nepal and worldwide.