New and Novice Ice Climbers Need To Check Out These Locations in North America
Just because the weather is changing in North America as we move into fall and eventually winter doesn't mean that outdoor adventures need to stop. There is plenty to do even when the fall foliage viewings are done.
One activity that people looking for some thrills can get into is ice climbing.
In this activity, you scale a frozen waterfall. It certainly sounds intimidating, but the community is one that loves to teach newcomers how to enjoy it safely.
Over at National Geographic, Brian Handwerk, a New Hampshire-based writer, shared some of the best locations where people looking to get into the winter sport can learn how it is done.
The first recommendation is a local spot; North Conway, New Hampshire. Mount Washington Valley is a very popular spot for people on the East Coast who love ice climbing.
Here, you will find top-notch climbers and instructors, eager to bestow their knowledge upon novices. Cathedral Lodge and Frankenstein Cliff are a good place to learn the ropes before attempting to climb Mount Washington as the final boss.
The Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest, held annually in late January or early February, is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the sport.
The next suggestion is in Canmore, Alberta, Canada. The Canadian Rockies have some downright frightening verticals that a newcomer would be turned off by, but there are areas galore for ice climbing.
Plenty exists for even the least initiated, including Yamnuska Mountain Adventures. They have been operating for over 40 years as a premier ice climbing school where you can learn everything you need to know.
In Ouray, Colorado, the famed Ouray Ice Park exists. There are more than 200 named trails, including ice-only and mixed, with north of 17,000 feet of material to climb.
The list of guides in the area is extensive. The Ouray Ice Festival, held in January, is a great chance to dive head first into it. Gear will be sold and you can watch some of the best in the world perform.
In California, you will find Lee Vining Canyon.
“The American Alpine Institute (AAI) says Lee Vining Canyon and the June Lake area in the Eastern Sierra provide “some of the finest steep water ice climbing in North America.” Spend some time here with that venerable institution’s guides and you’ll soon see why,” Handwerk wrote.
There are guided climbing resources to follow in the footsteps of Yvon Chouinard and Doug Robinson, the pioneers of the routes through Tuolumne Meadows that people still travel today.
In the midwest, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan is another excellent place to learn. For what they lack in giant mountains they more than make up for with ice-cold temperatures that provide ample climbing opportunities.
There are some routes that reach 200+ feet as Munising is becoming a popular destination for adventurers.