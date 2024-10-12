New Gripping TV Show Brings Strangers Together To Climb a Mountain in the Alps
Filmed in the Southern Alps in New Zealand, a group of strangers from all backgrounds come together for a chance to win a whopping $1 million cash prize. However, to receive the money, they must work together to successfully climb an intimidating mountain.
Not only do they need to climb the mountain together, but they only have 14 days to do so. If the team fails to complete the challenge by the 14-day deadline, everyone goes home empty-handed.
The host of the show, Manu Bennett, will be meeting the team at various locations throughout their journey to guide them and provide updates. However, the climbing team will be required to carry their own equipment and will use a map to find their way.
The group starts with 16 individuals consisting of men and women. Each person will be carrying a pack full of necessary gear and a portion of the $1 million prize.
Along their journey up the mountain, the team must reach camp checkpoints. While reaching a checkpoint is exciting, there is a twist: one member must be voted out of the group at each point. The teammate who gets voted out goes home and loses his or her money, which will then get evenly divided amongst the remaining group members. As a result, only a few participants will make it to the summit and bring money home.
Climbing this mountain will not be an easy feat for the group. They will encounter several obstacles along the way that will push their limits. Each obstacle includes the elements of height, mental and physical strength, balance, and collaboration. To successfully make it to the summit, the team will need to work together and keep their eyes on the prize.
'The Summit' can be streamed on CBS, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and Hulu Premium. New episodes are released each Wednesday, with the next episode airing on October 16.