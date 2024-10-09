Adventure On SI

Nima Rinji Makes Remarkable History Scaling All 14 of Earth’s Tallest Peaks

A teenager has made some incredible history with his peak scaling achievements.

Kenneth Teape

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, climbed the world's eighth-highest mountain shortly after his high school exams.
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, climbed the world's eighth-highest mountain shortly after his high school exams.

There are some people who can only dream of scaling the tallest peaks in the world. Maybe they get the chance to do a handful throughout their lifetime, enjoying what is an exhilarating experience.

But, there are the rare occurrences of someone getting to climb each and every one throughout their lifetime.

A few dozen people have completed the “eight-thousanders”, the 14 mountains that the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) recognizes as more than 8,000 meters above sea level, per Phanindra Dahal and Gavin Butler of BBC News.

The person who completed it most recently happened to make history in the process. 18-year-old Nima Ranji Sherpa, from Nepal, broke the record as the youngest mountaineer to reach the top of the 14 highest peaks on Earth.

"This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us.

"Mountaineering is more than labor, it is a testament to our strength, resilience and passion,” Nima Rinji said shortly after scaling Mount Shishapangma, the final of the 14, via BBC News.

All 14 of the peaks are located in Asia between the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges.

His journey began as a 16-year-old in 2022 when he summited Manaslu on September 30th. After that, he conquered Everest, Lhotse, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak, K2, Dhaulagiri, Cho-Oyu, Annapurna I, Makalu, Kanchenjunga finally Shishapangma earlier today, October 9th, as shared by The Himalayan Times.

Arguably the most impressive part of all of this is that he did it in between school. His trek began shortly after finishing his 10th-grade exams in September 2022. His climbing parter, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, joined him throughout the process.

Throughout this incredible journey, Nima Rinji set several other world records, as shared by BBC.

“The record-shattering ascent on Wednesday marked the latest in a long list of accolades for Nima Rinji, who is also the world's youngest climber to have scaled Himalayan mountains G1 and G2; the youngest climber to have scaled Kashmir’s Nanga Parbat; and the youngest climber to have scaled both Mount Everest and nearby Lhotse within 10 hours.”

Hailing from a family of record-holding mountaineers, Nima Rinji is just following in the footsteps of his relatives before him. After accomplishing this, it will be interesting to see what he has in store next.

Kenneth Teape
