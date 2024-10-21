Nimsdai “Nims” Purja Makes More Mountaineering History With Carstensz Pyramid Summit
October has been an incredible month for mountaineers accomplishing impressive records. Leading the charge has been Nimsdai Purja.
Nims made news earlier in the month when he finished the 14 peaks without supplementary oxygen. He was the fastest person in history to accomplish that challenge and set another world record for a 14 peaks combined time with oxygen.
On October 4th he completed Shishapangma to complete that challenge. Just a few days later, he was back to summit the peak again, this time to achieve his 50th climb of the 8,000-meter behemoths on October 9th.
Not even two weeks later and he is back at it again, breaking another record.
On October 20th, Nims set out to conquer Carstensz Pyramid. Situated in India and also known as Puncak Jaya, it is one of the peaks in the Seven Summits Challenge.
This unique mountaineering achievement has adventurers climbing the highest peak on each continent. Everest in the Himalayas, Aconcagua in Argentina, South America, Denali in North America, Mt Elbrus in Russia, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Vinson Massif in Antarctica are the other peaks included in the challenge.
With his completion of Carstensz Pyramid, Nims is the only person on Earth who has done the Seven Summits Challenge and both 14 peaks with and without supplemental oxygen.
“Every challenge I do is for a bigger purpose and mission – it is to raise the name of the Big Mountain communities around the world- to shine a light on the guides, porters and teams that make the impossible, possible for mountaineers each season. We are one mountain community and I am proud to do my part to raise the name of Nepal and all other Big Mountain communities.
“The mountains are my home and I believe we need to all do our part to ensure a thriving and sustainable community. We need to look to the future and ensure that well-paid and prestigious jobs are available to the younger generations in the Big Mountains. This will ensure a prosperous and thriving Big Mountain economy for years to come and stop the younger generation feeling the need to move to the cities to find well-paid and prestigious work. Sustainable, eco-friendly tourism is the future and we all have our part to play in continuing to build that for the future,” the world record-breaking mountaineer said via a press release.
It will be interesting to see what Nims has in store next. He is doing an incredible job of increasing the profile of Nepal and mountain climbing communities, bringing a lot of positive attention to them.