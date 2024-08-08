29029 'Everesting' Comes To Snowbasin, Utah
29029 Brings Mt. Everest to Snowbasin, Utah
29029 Everesting stages its third event of the 2024 season in Snow Basin, Utah beginning August 8th. It is the third of six events, following ‘Everesting’ in Sun Valley, Idaho and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Everesting, created by 29029 C0-Founders Marc Hodulich, Jesse Itzler, and Colin O’Brady in 2017 is a unique event. Among the 29029 co-founders adventure accomplishments, they have competed in extreme endurance sports including ultra-marathon’s, Ironman’s, the Race Across America Bike Race, and even scaled Mt. Everest. They understand the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult endurance challenges.
What if Mt. Everest and 29,029 vertical feet came to you? A new category of challenge that's equal parts physical, mental, and spiritual... do you have the heart and will to climb the mountain again and again until you earn the right to say you 'Everested'? -
29029 invented a new category of challenge that's equal parts physical, mental, and spiritual, challenging one’s heart and will to climb a mountain again and again until you 'Everested'. Everesting in not a race, but an individual challenge of ‘you’ vs. ‘you’ while surrounded by fellow participants and caring support. Everesting is a pure test between an individual and a mountain. Participants climb a set mountain course at 29029 events. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and do it again and again attempting to climb an aggregate of 29,029 ft. – the height of Mt. Everest. Participants have 36 hours to attain this goal, which results in 3 nights of community, 36 hours of adventure, and 1 story to tell for the rest of your life.
Snowbasin, Utah
Snowbasin is where 29029 first staged an ‘Everesting’ event in 2017. Snowbasin sits high in the Wasatch Mountains, and remains one of the most challenging 29029 experiences. Late Summer heat and altitude add a unique element to the weekend, while the epic sunrises and sunsets allow participants the opportunity to pause and reflect on how far they've come on their journey to 29029. This course rises 2,310 ft. of vetical, and covers 2.3 miles. To Everest, and earn the coveted ‘Red Hat’, participants must complete the course 13 times while hiking 29.9 total miles. After Snowbasin, UT, 29029 goes to Whistler BC; Mont-Tremblant, Quebec; and Stratton, VT.
Snowbasin Trail Description
Beginning at the Grizzly Center at the resort’s base, participants are immediately hit with a steep vertical climb going up City Hill ski run. There are rolling hills mixed with sections of steeper pitches, eventually leading to a gravel road north of the reservoir pond before winding back to crest the top of the mountain at Needles Lodge, which provide breathtaking views of Huntsville below. The majority of the trail is on ski-runs consisting of hard packed dirt, rock and gravel, similar to dry desert conditions.
The event replicates the Seven Summits - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Participants strive to climb through the altitude of each of the Seven Summits hoping to achieve all 29,029 ft. of Mt. Everest. While there is no ‘First-Place’ distinction, climbers that climb as high as just one of the Seven Summits receive a medal commemorating the accomplishment.
Everesting participants that climb Mt. Everest within 36-hours earn the coveted Red Hat. 29029 has created a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
The Seven Summits
‘Everesting’ Medals, and Required Vertical Feet:
• Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia): 7,310 ft.
• Mt. Vinson (Antarctica): 16,050 ft.
• Mt. Elbrus (Europe): 18,510 ft.
• Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa): 19,339 ft.
• Denali (North America): 20,321 ft.
• Mt. Aconcagua (South America): 22,840 ft.
• Mt. Everest (Asia): 29,029 ft.