Double Amputee Veteran Scales Denali in Remarkable Feat
Hari Budha Magar, a former Gurkha aiming to climb the highest peaks on each continent, has successfully scaled North America's highest mountain. The Kent resident became the first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest in May 2023.
Magar lost both legs in Afghanistan in 2010 due to an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving with the British Army. The 45-year-old veteran spent two weeks ascending Denali in Alaska, reaching the summit last Friday.
Afterward, Magar shared his thoughts via satellite phone, stating, "Life is all about adaptation. We have shown once again that nothing is impossible. Thank you all for your love and support. We’ll take a couple of days to get back down and then be back in touch to tell you all about the adventure.”
This season on Denali was particularly harsh, marked by frequent storms and severe weather conditions. Climbers faced heavy snow and strong winds, often requiring them to build snow walls around their tents for protection. The Denali climb presented numerous challenges, including deep soft snow on the lower slopes, for which he learned to snowshoe on his adapted prosthetics, and unpredictable, relentlessly cold weather.
Magar has previously climbed Mont Blanc in Europe in August 2019, Kilimanjaro in Africa in January 2020, Everest in Asia in 2023, and now Denali in North America. To complete his goal, he must climb three more peaks: Aconcagua in South America, Puncak Jaya in Oceania, and Mount Vinson in Antarctica.
Born in a remote area of Nepal, Magar joined the Royal Gurkha Rifles and served for 15 years. After losing his legs, he dedicated himself to changing perceptions of people with disabilities and inspiring others to conquer their own challenges. Magar now resides in Canterbury with his wife and children.