Everesting: The Challenge of Climbing 29,029 ft. in 36 Hours
The Genesis of '29029' - 'Everesting'
29029 Co-Founder, Marc Hodulich, understands the grit required to accomplish extremely difficult endurance challenges. He knows how to prepare and train, and he knows how to suffer – physically and mentally. Marc has finished the Leadville Trail 100 Run, Hennepin 100 Miler, Ironman Mt. Tremblant, and the Marine Corps Marathon – among many other accomplishments.
Fellow 29029 Co-Founder, Jesse Itzler, also loves a challenge, having completed 20 consecutive New York City Marathons. Jesse is a rapper-turned-entrepreneur who sold businesses to Warren Buffet and Coca Cola. His #1 bestselling book 'Living With A Seal: 31 Days Training with the toughest Man on the Planet' provides insight into his zest for life and his passionate pursuit to challenge himself. Jesse notes, "I feel most alive when I'm challenged, when I'm pushed, when I'm forced to see what I'm made of."
'Everesting' - The Concept
What happens when two incredibly driven and accomplished people create a new endurance event? They change the standard 'race' model. Marc and Jesse lamented that endurance racing athletes always asked, "How far did I go today? What was my time? Who won?" Rather, they pondered "How many vertical feet did you gain today? And, who cares who won." This captured the imagination of Marc and Jesse, and they co-founded 29029 to create the ‘Everesting’ event, and to promote a new adventure culture. The first 'Everesting' event took place in Snow Basin, Utah in 2017.
Marc and Jesse were soon joined by fellow Co-Founder Colin O'Brady, another accomplished endurance athlete. Colin is a world record holding explorer, having accomplished the first solo crossing of Antarctica, and was the first to row across the Drake Passage, and reach the summit of Mt. Everest.
‘Everesting' is not a Race
'Everesting' is not a race against competitors, but rather a challenge of one's physical and mental abilities while pushing the boundaries of the comfort-zone. 'Everesting' was created to be the anti-race – simply a pure test between an individual and a mountain. Participants climb a mountain course at ‘Everesting’ events held at ski resorts during the summer months. The challenge is to climb the course, take a gondola down, and do it again and again attempting to climb an aggregate of 29,029 ft. – the height of Mt. Everest. Participants have 36 hours to attain this goal.
The ’Red Hat’
For 'Everesting' participants that climb ‘Mt. Everest’ within the allotted time of 36 hours earn the coveted 'Red Hat'. 'Everesting' does not recognize who attains the Red Hat first or last. 29029 has created a community of like-minded people seeking to achieve a common goal – to test and push themselves, while helping others, to climb as high as their bodies and minds will allow.
The Seven Summits
The event replicates the 'Seven Summits' - the highest peak on each of the seven continents. ‘Everesting’ participants earn a medal that represents the highest ‘Summit’ they achieved within the 36-hour period. For example, the smallest of the 7 Summits is Mt. Kosciuszko on the continent of Australia standing 7,310 ft. Participants achieving this vertical gain within the allotted time period receive a 'Mt. Kosciuszko' medal.
‘Everesting’ Medals: Vertical Feet Climbed
Mt. Kosciuszko (Australia): 7,310 ft. * Mt. Vinson (Antarctica): 16,050 ft. * Mt. Elbrus (Europe): 18,510 ft. * Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa): 19,339 ft. * Denali (North America): 20,321 ft. * Mt. Aconcagua (South America): 22,840 ft. * Mt. Everest (Asia): 29,029 ft.